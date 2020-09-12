Volunteers pick up trash in Lynchburg parks, trails

Members of the Lynchburg community spent Saturday morning picking up water bottles, lunchboxes, car tires and other trash along the city's trails and in its parks.

Around 60 people registered to participate in Saturday's Blackwater Creek Cleanup event — organized by Lynchburg Parks & Rec and Lynchburg Water Resources — according to Taylor Haris, community recreation programmer with Lynchburg Parks & Rec.

"With this new season, we weren't really sure how the community would want to interact with us with everything going on," Haris said. "So we were really excited to see the amazing response and have people really want to partake in this opportunity to improve their community."

Haris said Lynchburg Parks & Rec staff began noticing high volumes of trash along the Blackwater Creek, on trails and in parks, and hearing from community members who noticed the same thing. Litter along streets and trails and in parks travels into creeks, Haris said. From there, trash either collects in creeks and forms "trash dams" or makes its way into the James River, harming ecosystems there.

Lynchburg Parks & Rec has seen an increase in people using the city's parks and trails this spring as many people looked for ways to get outside during the COVID-19 pandemic.