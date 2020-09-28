 Skip to main content
Volunteers, police polish up new playground

Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department helped finish up a public park members of the local No Walls ministry group has been working on since June at the corner of Tulip and Oak streets in White Rock Hill. Having repainted and provided other volunteer help to houses in the neighborhood, the ministry plans to hold a grand opening for the park Saturday. ABOVE: Lynchburg Police Officer K. Young (left) and Lt. Rodney Carson work on a playground in White Rock Hill on Monday. RIGHT: Lynchburg Police Officer S. Hubbard focuses on drilling while working on a playground in White Rock Hill.

