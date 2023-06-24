Volunteers cleaned up about 8.8 tons of debris as part of the 35th annual Take Pride in Smith Mountain Lake (TPISML) cleanup days, according to a final collection report released this week.

“We had 364 volunteers fill an estimated 1,000 trash bags with debris that would otherwise be in the lake,” Bill Butterfield said in a news release. Butterfield, who serves as president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association (SMLA), which organizes the program in collaboration with the Tri-County Lakes Administrative Commission (TLAC) and the SML Regional Chamber of Commerce (SMLRCC), said the amount of trash collected through May was twice that collected in 2022.

As in 2022, the committee relied on property owners associations and the community to pick up debris in coves, along the shoreline and on the water. Neighborhood groups, businesses, civic organizations, families and individuals were encouraged to join these efforts or plan a cleanup of their own during the month of May. Each volunteer received a commemorative tote bag and was invited to attend a post-event celebration at Mango’s Bar & Grill with food, beverages and door prizes.

Volunteers covered more than 35 miles of shoreline, collecting plastic and glass bottles, cans, bags, food wrappers, rubber tubs, a paddle boat, a real estate sign, logs and tree branches, the report said.

“Our annual cleanup days are critical to the overall health, beauty and safety of Smith Mountain Lake,” SMLRCC Executive Director Andy Bruns said in the news release. “We are extremely thankful to the amazing volunteers and generous sponsors who make Take Pride in SML possible.”

The complete cleanup report can be read at www.takepridesml.com or at the TLAC office, on the upper level of The Plaza, 400 Scruggs Road, Suite 200 in Moneta. For more information, visit TakePrideSML.com.