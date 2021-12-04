War of 1812 veteran honored at historic Forest church cemetery

FOREST — A small crowd gathered Friday near one of the oldest graves in St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church’s cemetery to honor a local man buried there: Gerard Alexander, a veteran of the War of 1812 and Virginia native who spent much of his documented life in service to others.
Alexander was a native of Prince William County who eventually came to settle in Bedford County. He was commissioned as a colonel of the 89th Regiment of the Virginia Militia and answered the call to serve his country in the War of 1812, a conflict lasting more than two years between the young United States and Great Britain, coming hot on the heels of the American Revolution.
The War of 1812 was influenced by myriad and complex factors, but some primary fuel to the fire included British restrictions and interference with American trade, the United States’ vision of expansion, and the impressment of American sailors by the [British] Royal Navy.
Alexander survived the conflict and, after the war, he continued serving in a civilian capacity as president of New London Academy. Records show he was married three times throughout his life, had at least nine children, and lived out the remainder of his days with his wife, Elizabeth, and their children at The Grove, his Bedford County home.
Alexander died in 1853 at the age of 81, and was buried in St. Stephen’s church cemetery, located at 1695 Perrowville Road.
The church, which was established in 1824, found the original burial record for Alexander and displayed it on a lectern in the sanctuary.
Carroll White of Charlottesville, chairman of Graves and Markers for the Madisons of Montpelier Chapter of the National Society, United States Daughters of 1812, spearheaded the chapter’s work to obtain the permanent grave marker for Alexander.
Earlier this year, White’s Daughters of 1812 chapter contacted St. Stephen’s church to see about conducting a ceremony to mark the grave and formally honor the service of a largely forgotten War of 1812 veteran buried there: Colonel Alexander.
“The War of 1812, it’s always been called ‘the forgotten war,’ and nobody really knows much about it,” White said of the grave marker's importance. “They haven’t paid much attention to it.”
Forest resident and St. Stephen’s church member, Kimberly Howard, encountered Alexander’s grave in the cemetery and identified him as a War of 1812 veteran by the inscription on a memorial marker on his family plot. She brought the information before her Daughters of 1812 chapter and asked if they could mark Alexander’s grave. The request was met with approval from the chapter, and so began the process of paperwork and getting the marker approved through the national society.
The approval process took some time, White said, but she was determined.
Eventually, White was able to get approval for the grave marker, a small, bronze-colored marker now placed in the ground next to Alexander’s headstone.
Post 54 of the American Legion was instrumental in helping the Daughters of 1812 chapter organize the event and give Alexander the distinction as a veteran, White said.
Through the American Legion's help, a color guard and musicians were found and scheduled, and genealogical research provided. This ancestry research identified several living descendants of Alexander.
Tracking down as many military, family and public records as she could, Howard pieced together everything available about Alexander’s life and shared a biography of the veteran at his graveside.
“I get a lot of satisfaction putting mysteries to rest. It’s a lot of detective work out there,” Howard said.
Letters and an invitation to the ceremony were sent to Alexander’s identified descendants, White said, although none attended Friday’s ceremony.
Reverend Matt Rhodes, chief priest of St. Stephen’s Episcopal Church, said the cemetery is the resting place of numerous local veterans of various conflicts throughout the years, including the Civil War and the two world wars. Alexander is the only veteran Rhodes is aware of, however, who served in the War of 1812.
A color guard opened the ceremony at noon Friday. Details about Alexander’s life were shared, and the program organizers and attendees recited a litany. Following ceremonial gunfire, taps was played in closing.
“I think it’s important to keep this kind of history alive, especially today, and for our kids to know about it. Don’t let it die. It was very, very important,” White said.