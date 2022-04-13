Warner visits Amherst, Bedford touting infrastructure bill

U.S. Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., spent time Wednesday in Central Virginia, visiting Amherst and Bedford counties, touting the recent bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act made into law last year and showing the impact it will have on local communities.

The stops were part of a four-day schedule that took the senator around Virginia. In Bedford, Warner stopped at the Goode Fire and Rescue Squad building for a roundtable discussion on broadband in the county, and the opportunities it can provide for residents, including telehealth, which the senator stressed is so important following the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you're going to do telehealth," Warner said, "you've got to have broadband. Broadband use to be a 'nice to have,' but now, one lesson I've hoped we've all learned is that broadband is an economic necessity."

Additionally, Warner, who was known for his work in telecommunications in his life prior to politics, said that the pandemic "accelerated" the use of telehealth and necessity of broadband by almost a decade, as it shined a light on the connection gap in America.

At the roundtable with representatives from the Bedford County Board of Supervisors, broadband provider Shentel, Centra Health, and several other businesses and community leaders, Warner emphasized the importance of making sure promises made on broadband are promises kept for the residents.

"I've seen this movie so many times," the senator emphatically told the roundtable, "a large telco says they are going to provide coverage and don't, or skim the cream in a rural community. With this accountability piece, and the fact that we have this much money, it will not be for a lack of money, it will be a failure to execute if we don't do this right."

Warner said there is a total of about $700 million for Virginia from the American Rescue Plan Act and the infrastructure bills, part of which will be used to fund broadband expansion in rural areas. At the time the bill was passed, nearly 473,000 lacked access to broadband, according to a statement from Warner's team.

Bedford County has been ramping up its broadband installation in recent months, thanks to federal ARPA dollars that have been used to close that connection gap for the rural parts of the county.

Last month, county supervisors approved just more than $80,000 in ARPA money to be used to install fiber along 5.4 miles down Audubon Drive, which is off U.S. 501 about a mile north of Boonsboro Elementary School. That project will include broadband for up to 25 additional locations in the county, and should be finished by June 30.

"Frankly," Warner said, "the history for support for building out broadband has been pretty poor. A lot of money spent, and candidly, a lot of money wasted.

"At the end of the day, if within three years we don't have in Virginia 98% or 99% coverage with high-speed affordable broadband, it's not going to be because we didn't have enough money. It's going to be because we screwed up."

Later Wednesday, Warner walked the banks of the James River in Madison Heights alongside Bob Hopkins, executive director of the Amherst County Service Authority, and a few other Amherst officials. The senator listened to officials addressing the need for a $2 million project to stabilize that area near the U.S. 29 Bypass from land erosion threatening a major utility line.

ACSA seeks $2 million for a installation of a stone revetment to completely stabilize a sanitary system line. Warner also met with Amherst County officials shortly afterward in a building within the state-owned Central Virginia Training Center property to discuss a range of other needs and concerns facing the county.

Warner said failure of the sewer line because of erosion would be a disaster and he will look into avenues for helping secure the $2 million.

"This is the kind of common sense infrastructure needs that we've got all over Virginia," Warner said. "And we finally have the resources to make it happen."

He said the $6.1 million in federal money to Amherst County from the American Rescue Plan Act, $2.2 million to the Town of Amherst and $4.4 billion overall to the commonwealth of Virginia represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to get major capital needs done.

"I don't think we will ever again, in my political lifetime, ever seen those kind of dollars float one time," said Warner. "So I want to make sure they are well distributed."

Tom Martin, vice chair of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, thanked Warner for his visit and said area officials appreciate the open line of communication.

"To me, that's very impressive," Martin said to Warner of the visit and working to address challenges. "I think you know, and I'd ask you to remember, that the needs of small communities are just as important, to us, as the larger communities. We have the same infrastructure needs. It doesn't matter which locality you go to, the issues are kind of the same, just different scales."

