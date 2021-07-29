Washington Street home is historic with bright, airy feel

Fran knew she would need a large home to fit all of her furniture, which she has acquired for the majority of her marriage — 50 years this year — and only viewed the house once before deciding to put an offer in.

“Rad never even saw it,” she said of the six-bedroom, four and a half bath house.

There are subtle differences between the two sides of the circa-1885 house, Fran Briley said, the side to the left has wide plank pine flooring but a former owner of the right side, architect, J.M. Lewis, known to build Oakwood County Club, put in oak flooring.

“So it was crazy the way they were going up into this staircase and then coming back down into another one and still trying to live in both,” Fran said of the duplexes.

So when the Brileys took over with the intent of single-family dwelling, they hired L.G. Flint to knock out the adjoining walls and doors to create the home they have today.

Historical homes tend to feature small fireplaces, Fran said, so when she realized the symmetrical home had back-to-back fireplaces, she had the center knocked out to create a double-sided fireplace.

“I like symmetry,” she said. “So, to have a duplex and have it so symmetrical, it makes me feel good. It makes me calm.”