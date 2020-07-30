Washington Street house became a part of the family

“He worked in the dining room, the halls and the foyer,” Sandy said. “We started doing it in the pink room. It was like magic. I had graduated from college. He said, ‘Help me with this, I want to get this room done.’ We realized pretty quickly that it was not just stenciling [on the wallpaper]. There were hand-painted flowers and that every single part of that room is different. It was magic. We didn’t know what we were going to find.”

Sandy’s favorite room is the pink room, probably because all the hours she put into it with her father, but the side porch contains so many memories.

“It’s a spectacular house and an incredible home,” Sandy said. “They filled it with a lot of love and happiness. It wasn’t perfect but it was a lot of fun.”

The three women remember the value their mother placed on the holidays and the Dooley house became the catchall for those who didn’t have family to visit on the holidays.

“If she knew anyone who didn’t have some place to go for Christmas or Thanksgiving, she invited them to the house,” Lisa said. “He was the rock and she was the glue. They really worked well together.”

Sandy remembers her neighbors often joining them at the dinner table, not just during the holidays.