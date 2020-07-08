Wasps, bees have multiple benefits

While many people fear them, bees and wasps provide crucial natural services.
Honeybees do the heavy lifting when it comes to pollination, helping fertilize about a third of America’s crops and 80% of flowering plants.
Everyone knows that honeybees are in decline; however, 42% of bees, wasps and ants are in decline, according to the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
As usual, humans are to blame.
We destroy habitats, spray chemicals, disrupt climate and wonder where all the insects went. As I have noted many times, insects are crucial in the web of life on this planet, including human life.
I am not blameless when it comes to trying to move some bees and wasps away from my house, but I have learned a few eco-friendly tricks.
Carpenter bees, which look like large bumblebees, drill holes in wood to lay their eggs. They can make a mess as they bore into a house or porch.
This spring, I hung a brown paper bag filled with straw on our porch railing as the carpenter bees emerged.
Thinking this was a hornet’s nest, most of them skedaddled. Instead of having four or five carpenter bees drilling into our porch rails, we only had one, and it didn’t hang around long.
In the past, I have suffered stings by mowing over yellow jackets. I learned that I should cover up fruit peelings and rotting fruit on the ground in compost piles to discourage them from choosing my yard for a nest sight.
Mud daubers, which are very docile wasps, build amazing pipe-like structures out of mud.
To discourage mud daubers from building on your house, it’s best to scrape away their nests as soon as they start construction.
We failed to do that recently, and by the time we scraped it off, we were in for a big surprise.
The nest was full of more than a dozen paralyzed spiders. It turns out the female, who builds the nest, also stings spiders and tucks them inside her mud castle for the larvae to eat when they hatch.
So yes, mud daubers eat spiders, including black widow spiders, and are part of the amazing web of life we never think about.
Next time a mud dauber builds a significant nest on our house, I’ll leave it alone until the next generation has a chance to emerge in the spring.
We can help all insects out by planting native plants and leaving dead plant stalks in place over winter, as well as rotting trees and stumps.
Mow less and leave patches of milkweed, butterfly weed and thistle for insects and birds.
We also leave our clover alone so as not to chop up bees in lawn mowers. Fast-moving mowers and weed whackers destroy many critters.
Some folks put out bee boxes, while others put out sugar water to give them an energy boost. We let them sup at our hummingbird feeder.
As always, a little thought can go a long way toward helping the natural world.
Shannon Brennan is a Central Virginia Master Naturalist, a Lynchburg Tree Steward and a volunteer for the Natural Bridge Appalachian Trail Club and the James River Association. She can be reached at shannonw481@gmail.com.
