WATCH NOW: 10-member team runs downtown for 22 hours to raise awareness of high veteran suicide rate

Members of the downtown Lynchburg community are pretty used to seeing veterans and patriots every Friday for the Support Our Troops rallies, but something different took place on those steps Tuesday and Wednesday.
A group of men and women wearing 22-pound flak vests with armor plates ran for 22 hours straight to honor the lives of the 22 veterans who commit suicide in the United States each day.
The Shepherd’s Men is a 10-member team of active duty, medically retired and honorably discharged servicemen and civilian patriots dedicated to raising money and awareness for the Atlanta-based Shepherd Center’s SHARE Military Initiative.
The organization kicked off its seventh annual Shepherd’s Men Run in Arlington at the U.S. Marine Corps War Memorial on May 24 but made a stop in Lynchburg to spend 22 hours straight running from The Water Dog at 1016 Jefferson St. to the Monument Terrace steps at 313 9th St. and back.
Additional runs will take place at Mt. Juliet and Chattanooga, Tennessee; and Athens and Atlanta, Georgia.
The Shepherd’s Men Run is a seven-day, seven-city physical challenge during which each member of the Shepherd’s Men team will run, ruck and swim every day, totaling more than 1,000 miles collectively.
The gear simulates what U.S. military troops wear during battle and represents the physical, mental and emotional burden veterans cope with while readjusting to civilian life.
The annual run is the Shepherd’s Men’s primary fundraising effort for the SHARE Military Initiative at The Shepherd Center in Atlanta. SHARE is a comprehensive rehabilitation program that focuses on assessment and treatment for veterans of the Iraq and Afghanistan wars who suffer from traumatic brain injury (TBI) and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
Troy Campbell and Travis Ellis co-founded the organization in 2014.
“I didn’t know the problem was this big in our veteran community so I wanted to twofold raise money for the program, but then also just do gatherings and runs like this to bring veterans out so we can talk to each other and let them know they’re not alone,” Campbell said.
Ellis said he thinks everyone has an obligation to serve in whatever capacity they can.
“It could be working at a food pantry or reading to school-aged children but this has just been a vehicle for me to be able to serve and to feel that somehow I contributed to some sort of effort, bigger than myself,” he said.
Ellis said he wants people to know that if they or a loved one are struggling with some of the hidden injuries of war, they are not alone.
“When you deployed overseas, you didn’t deploy alone and when you return here some of the battles that you may find yourself fighting here, know you’re not alone,” he said.
Campbell ran the entire 22 hours but most others ran every two hours and were able to rest at the Virginian Hotel down the street.
“Part of what we want to show is that majority of things you go through in life are mental,” he said. “And if you’ve got a buddy to your left and right, well, you can get through anything.”
He said the 22 hours with the other runners simply feels like a miniature version of a relationship in life.
“You’re super happy, and then you’re super mad at each other and then you’re talking a lot and you’re like, don’t talk to me right now. It’s the emotional roller coaster of being tired, being sleepy, being hungry,” Campbell said.
Four of the runners this year are actually SHARE clients who have graduated the program, Campbell said.
“They’ve come and graduated the program because of our efforts here and they credit SHARE with saving their lives and the generational impact is why we keep doing it. Just because they were at one time thinking about taking their lives and now they’re better husbands mothers, fathers, daughters,” he said.
The reason the men and women do the run each year is to raise awareness of and help eliminate the stereotype of veterans’ PTSD and the TBI.
Campbell said many people assume veterans are a ticking time bomb, or are damaged goods.
“So we want to let the community know that, ‘Hey, it’s just a different type of injury that is unseen and we can work through that.’ And then the other reason is to let the veterans know, we got to talk about it, you can’t be embarrassed about things, you’ve got a good community here, whether it’s the community you live in or the veteran community to talk about the problems so it doesn’t become a bigger issue,” he said.
Gary Herber is a team member of Shepherd’s Men as well as a combat-wounded veteran who served in 2009 in Afghanistan and a Purple Heart recipient and said the SHARE Military Initiative saved his life.
He gives back by handling most of the logistics for the event and gets runners what they need.
“I really lost my sense of purpose for a long time and SHARE has helped breathe new life into, not just me, but over 800 other veterans that were literally at the end of their rope,” he said. “I was absolutely at my wit’s end for the last time.”
From 2009, when Herber first was injured in combat until the time he got to SHARE in 2016, he attempted suicide multiple times.
“I just couldn’t get the help I needed and within weeks of being at SHARE, I was able to kind of get my mind around the fact that I still had a purpose to live; there was still something that I could do to better myself and better my fellow man and not just serve my country, but to serve my fellow veterans because those bonds that are made in times of war and in times of crisis are so strong.”
He said some of the runners push themselves to the absolute max and then go back home to their battalion.
“They’re active duty, they’re taking time off, out of their schedule and out of their vacation time and take unpaid time off to come here and punish their bodies,” he said.