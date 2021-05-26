WATCH NOW: 10-member team runs downtown for 22 hours to raise awareness of high veteran suicide rate

“So we want to let the community know that, ‘Hey, it’s just a different type of injury that is unseen and we can work through that.’ And then the other reason is to let the veterans know, we got to talk about it, you can’t be embarrassed about things, you’ve got a good community here, whether it’s the community you live in or the veteran community to talk about the problems so it doesn’t become a bigger issue,” he said.

Gary Herber is a team member of Shepherd’s Men as well as a combat-wounded veteran who served in 2009 in Afghanistan and a Purple Heart recipient and said the SHARE Military Initiative saved his life.

He gives back by handling most of the logistics for the event and gets runners what they need.

“I really lost my sense of purpose for a long time and SHARE has helped breathe new life into, not just me, but over 800 other veterans that were literally at the end of their rope,” he said. “I was absolutely at my wit’s end for the last time.”

From 2009, when Herber first was injured in combat until the time he got to SHARE in 2016, he attempted suicide multiple times.