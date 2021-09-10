Watch Now: 9/11 memorial ceremony at Monument Terrace honors those lost

“I want to back up to what I said about 9/11 in my classroom, and how their lives would change," Moore said. One of the students in his classroom on Sept. 11, 2001 was a soldier in his platoon in 2007.

He remembers his former student telling him that "only in America can you go to war with your history teacher."

Moore and many of the other speakers, including Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan, delivered speeches about the importance of unity, and of remembering a day that, for many, is impossible to forget. Regardless of differences, on 9/11, Dolan said "we were all American," which earned applause and murmurs of agreement from the audience.

"Our world changed forever," said Chuck Bennett, who was Lynchburg's police chief that day. It was a day "etched in memory," he said, with blue skies and fair weather, just like the sky overhead Friday, but one that would result in the single deadliest day for firefighters and police officers in the country's history.

Steve Bozeman, with the Lynchburg Area Veterans Council, pointed out a banner hung over the terrace steps behind him.

"The sign behind me says it all," Bozeman said, pointing back: "Never forget."