Watch Now: 'A lighthouse for the community,' Ebenezer Baptist Church celebrates 250 years

“I grew up two and a half miles from here, and never realized that I would be the minister at this church,” Martin said. When he joined the congregation, he was determined to keep his head down and just be part of the crowd. They were burned out from a prior church experience, and were ready to lay low.

Laughing, Sylvia Anne remembered him telling her, “we are going to sit in the back row, and we’re not going to do anything.”

But in a room of 20 people, said Martin, you couldn’t hide. He was pulled into the church family, and hasn’t left it since.

Back then, he was working for a printing company in Lynchburg, and hadn’t yet heard the call to ministry. That would come about five years later, and when he asked to fill in a couple of Sundays, if needed. He was immediately put behind the pulpit the next weekend.

“It was a pitiful sermon,” Martin said. “The first message I delivered, I couldn’t read my own writing. But you would have thought Billy Graham preached. They just encouraged me and they raised me here.”

He left his job at the printing company to move into ministry, and is currently a bi-vocational pastor, also working as a bus driver for Amherst County Public Schools.