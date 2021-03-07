Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
River Ridge mall announced Wednesday an Auntie Anne’s and Cinnabon location is slated to open in late summer.
It didn’t take Connie Sowa long to decide to buy her condo in The Parkmont.
Outdoor dining in the Hill City is about to get a little more comfortable as restaurants finally start getting their hands on more than 70 cov…
A Maryland man died after a single-vehicle crash Thursday in Bedford County, police said.
Napoli By The Lake will open at Bernard’s Landing at Smith Mountain Lake in Bedford County this spring.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
The Lynchburg Police Department on Friday released the name of an officer who fatally shot a dog while attempting to take a man into custody l…
Lynchburg City Schools announced at Tuesday night’s school board meeting that it plans to increase in-person learning for pre-kindergarten through second grade students from two days a week to four sometime during the fourth quarter of the school year.
For many pre-K through third grade students at Nelson County's elementary schools, it wasn't exactly a welcome back to school as they stepped …
Steve Anders, owner and pitmaster at Hill City Smokehouse, said his barbecue truck has been vending at various events, festivals, and catering…
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.