Watch Now: A look inside the Vista Theatre: Altavista officially acquires iconic landmark

ALTAVISTA — Crumpled across the stage, the movie screen lies in the same place it fell the night of the fire more than 30 years ago. The gutted heart of the theater is fire-blackened and cavernous, plush red seating torn-up and mildewing on the balcony and stacked in abandoned offices.
Overhead, a scattering of orange-hued bulbs barely illuminate the space — like a spotlight, they only reveal the auditorium in slivers, but it's enough to see the octagonal ticket booth has been dragged inside, leaving a ghostly footprint on the terrazzo tile below the marquee on Main Street.
Though the Vista Theatre has changed hands over the last three decades, it's stood in relative disuse since the Christmas Eve fire of 1989 that closed it down for good. But standing on the balcony or sifting through the offices, it feels almost frozen in time — like before smoke could even clear, the building was abandoned, with everything from rolls of film, to movie posters and popcorn machines left behind to decay in barren rooms.
Even so, the building is beautiful, a bijou-style theater that first opened in 1936 in downtown Altavista, serving as a cinema and venue space for decades.
Rumor has it, the last movie that played was "All Dogs Go to Heaven," according to town council member Tracy Emerson.
As of April 2, after more than 20 years of dreaming, the town of Altavista officially has acquired the property for $265,000.
On Tuesday night, town council authorized Town Manager Waverly Coggsdale to advertise a request for proposals for a feasibility study, the next step toward restoring and reopening the iconic local theater.
Coggsdale said he hopes to advertise in the next week or two, and will accept submissions for about 30 days, with a goal of having a consultant on board within the next two months. Together, they will develop a study, hold community meetings and ultimately settle on the big-picture details — such as cost, a timeline and design.
The estimated budget for a feasibility study is about $30,000 to $50,000, according to Coggsdale.
Town council expressed interest in seeing it return to its use a movie theater but also become a venue for live performances and music, acknowledging it will need to sustain a number of uses to create a new focal spot in the downtown.
"It needs to play movies," said Vice Mayor Reggie Bennett, "but the next question is: What else can you do with it?"
On Wednesday, Coggsdale walked The News & Advance through the theater, descending steep concrete steps into the auditorium from the back entrance, looping through the building and ending at the marquee on Main Street where, despite rust and flaking paint, the unlit neon tubing spelling V-I-S-T-A still remained visible.
From the balcony, Coggsdale looked out over the theater, and said he envisions standing there again in a few years and seeing the renovations finally finished.
"If this is the before," he said, "I'd love to see the after."
Coggsdale said he's been working for the town for 16 years, and council was talking about obtaining the theater on his first day, and before then, too. When the opportunity finally presented itself to purchase the building from its previous owner, he said it was what they had been waiting on for decades.
Leading the way to the pitch dark of the projector room, he paused in the doorway — "You're going back in time when you come in here," he said.
Lit only by a trio of cellphone flashlights, the room appeared occupied by two massive Peerless Magnarc projectors: hulking metal contraptions that gave off so much heat — and were such a fire hazard — that they had chutes to vent heat disappearing through the ceiling. There were slotted windows in the walls with metal doors rigged to slam shut if a fire started in the room.
On Christmas Eve, the night of the fire that ultimately closed the theater, the blaze started outside the projector room — the doors slammed shut anyway, saving the room from fire damage, though the ceiling is stained black with smoke.
Coggsdale said he didn't know what started the fire. According to newspaper archives, the owner at the time said the fire consumed everything in the auditorium. It was not insured and was too costly to repair.
During a recent visit, a moldering red chair was against the back wall; presumably, so the operator could sit in-between changing out the oversized reels of film. Coggsdale hoisted a metal canister that held the reels, a metal octagon with three rolls of film slotted into its compartment. It could be used to transport them from theater to theater. It took 12 of the reels to show a single feature-length, he said, but also scattered around the room were smaller strips of film containing trailers — from "The Little Mermaid" to "The Land Before Time."
He said he's walked through the building with many town council members who came to the movies here often when they were young, like Emerson, who said it was a central hang-out spot, one with a lot of memories for so much of the community.
During the 70s and 80s, Emerson saw a lot of the classics there — such as "Jaws," "E.T.," and "Red Dawn."
He was in his late teens when the theater caught on fire. He was on the volunteer lifesaving crew at the time and could remember it as it happened.
It was striking, he said, such an old building with generations of use, lost. It was sad for the entire town.
Now, he calls it an "open canvas," an undertaking council is excited for — to help retain its historical value and aesthetic, while bringing something new to the downtown corridor that everyone can enjoy.
A May thunderstorm rolled through before Coggsdale could lead the way out of the theater, a percussive drum against the building's roof, punctuated by cracks of thunder. With only shaky flashlight beams lighting the way through the singed, abandoned interior, the building was spooky, like the opening shots of a promising Scooby-Doo episode.
Coggsdale assured a reporter there were no rumors of hauntings or ghost stories that he knew of, but regardless, the building was brim with possibility.
Looking around, despite the magnitude of the undertaking, it was a dream realized for many councilors who saw only potential in the once-grand theater.
"Now we're here," Coggsdale said, "trying to figure out what to do with it."