Watch Now: A look inside the Vista Theatre: Altavista officially acquires iconic landmark

Coggsdale said he didn't know what started the fire. According to newspaper archives, the owner at the time said the fire consumed everything in the auditorium. It was not insured and was too costly to repair.

During a recent visit, a moldering red chair was against the back wall; presumably, so the operator could sit in-between changing out the oversized reels of film. Coggsdale hoisted a metal canister that held the reels, a metal octagon with three rolls of film slotted into its compartment. It could be used to transport them from theater to theater. It took 12 of the reels to show a single feature-length, he said, but also scattered around the room were smaller strips of film containing trailers — from "The Little Mermaid" to "The Land Before Time."

He said he's walked through the building with many town council members who came to the movies here often when they were young, like Emerson, who said it was a central hang-out spot, one with a lot of memories for so much of the community.

During the 70s and 80s, Emerson saw a lot of the classics there — such as "Jaws," "E.T.," and "Red Dawn."

He was in his late teens when the theater caught on fire. He was on the volunteer lifesaving crew at the time and could remember it as it happened.