Watch now: Altavista Outreach and Enrichment launches StoryWalk program in English Park

In the shadows of Altavista's English Park splash pad Wednesday, children were running and smiling, but they weren't just playing games — they were enjoying the benefits of one of the newest amenities to come to the downtown park.

Altavista Outreach and Enrichment launched its StoryWalk program in English Park, located just across the train tracks from downtown Altavista.

The StoryWalk Project, created by Anne Ferguson, of Montpelier, Vermont, combines reading programs with nature, building panels with book pages on them in parks and on trails. There are StoryWalks in all 50 states as well as in 13 countries. Ferguson wanted children to enjoy the benefits of reading, while still being able to spend time outside and remaining active.

With the help of the Fray Family Charitable Trust of Rustburg, as well as Centra and the Town of Altavista, Altavista Outreach and Enrichment was able to bring the project to the community.

Visitors can go from station to station to look at the 20 panels spread out in the park, reading each page of the book, enjoying the benefits of reading and nature at the same time.

The panels are spread out over a few hundred yards, and children walk by apple trees and pear trees, enjoying a good time while they learn.