Watch Now: Amherst Apple Harvest Festival celebrates 50th after taking a year off

Amid handbag crafters, woodworkers and vendors selling knick-knacks, the sense of community pride is real. And the two-day event is even a family affair for some vendors and attendees.

Pat Mullett, who has been selling homemade kitchen towels at the festival for five years, always enjoys setting up right beside her 93-year-old mother, Jeanne Nickerson, who offers a variety of items herself.

"My favorite part is of course the sales," Mullett says. "But like my mom, I enjoy seeing the same people come back year after year. We'll see the same little girls three or four years in a row, and they come back and they aren't so little. It makes it worth it."

Many of the vendors continue to return year after year. Some even set up their shops at other festivals, but the Amherst Apple Harvest Festival is special because it brings out the same faces year after year.

Jean Roberg, who lost track of how many times she's set up shop at the festival, enjoys the festival because of how close it makes the community feel.

"I enjoy the camaraderie, the people, and giving bargains out to people," she said.

This is Roberg's last festival before moving to Illinois, so she said she was giving out extra bargains this year.