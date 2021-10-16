Watch Now: Amherst Apple Harvest Festival celebrates 50th after taking a year off

A little rain Saturday could not dampen the festivities of the 50th annual Amherst Apple Harvest Festival.
After taking the year off in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the festival returned with the smell of popcorn, funnel cakes and barbecue filling the back parking lot of Amherst County High School.
Even in the on-and-off rain, the lines outside for food were just as long as usual. When people weren't waiting for their sweet snacks, they were making their way through the hallways of the high school where vendor tables were set up.
Debbie Coleman, who said she has been coming to the festival as long as she remembers, was just happy to be back enjoying the event with the community.
"I enjoy it because I get to see people I went to high school with, junior high with, or people I knew as children," Coleman said as she waited to pick up an item from her favorite vendor table at the event: the custom T-shirt table.
The event, sponsored by the Amherst County High School Parent Teacher Organization, is celebrated on homecoming weekend. It brings alumni and community members alike out to support programs at the school, as well as supporting local vendors who decide to sell their goods at the festival.
Students and teachers from different programs of Amherst High also set up shop and sell food to help provide additional funding for them throughout the year. They served pies, popcorn, candy and drinks.
Amid handbag crafters, woodworkers and vendors selling knick-knacks, the sense of community pride is real. And the two-day event is even a family affair for some vendors and attendees.
Pat Mullett, who has been selling homemade kitchen towels at the festival for five years, always enjoys setting up right beside her 93-year-old mother, Jeanne Nickerson, who offers a variety of items herself.
"My favorite part is of course the sales," Mullett says. "But like my mom, I enjoy seeing the same people come back year after year. We'll see the same little girls three or four years in a row, and they come back and they aren't so little. It makes it worth it."
Many of the vendors continue to return year after year. Some even set up their shops at other festivals, but the Amherst Apple Harvest Festival is special because it brings out the same faces year after year.
Jean Roberg, who lost track of how many times she's set up shop at the festival, enjoys the festival because of how close it makes the community feel.
"I enjoy the camaraderie, the people, and giving bargains out to people," she said.
This is Roberg's last festival before moving to Illinois, so she said she was giving out extra bargains this year.
Susie Wassum, who is only in her second year of setting up shop at the festival, was always interested in the event. And now that she is finally a part of it, she wants to keep enjoying the relationships that come out of it for years to come.
"It's fun to catch up with people you haven't seen in a while and I just enjoy talking to other people who like crafts," she said. "It's fun to be in a community with other crafts people and and support each other."