Watch Now: Amherst board pushes back school start date, requires facial coverings for students in buildings

AMHERST — Fielding concerns of reopening school as COVID-19 cases more than doubled in the past month in Amherst, the county’s school board voted Thursday to delay the start of school two weeks and require facial coverings for students while inside buildings.

The 5-2 vote to require the facial coverings and the 6-1 decision to push back the first day of school from Aug. 26 to Sept. 9 came after a public comment session that drew a mixed public reaction. A few residents asked the board to stay the course in returning children to school under a plan the board recently approved that includes a hybrid in-person model with social distancing and a virtual distancing learning academy for those wishing to stay at home.

The return plan includes two groups of elementary students going to school on a four-day week at staggered times to maximize space in buildings while they are at home on Fridays. Students in middle school and high school would be split into two groups with two days in school and two days learning at home at staggered times.

Superintendent Rob Arnold told school board members, Amherst County as of Thursday had 101 cases of COVID-19, an increase of 65 cases since July 1. “That is not the trend we want to have,” Arnold said.