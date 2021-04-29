Watch Now: Amherst County celebrates opening of The Westie, new apartment complex

Sanfratella said the company has seen a strong demand for pet-friendly units and a major focus is attracting tenants with pets. The facility includes a pet washing station and imagery of dogs adorn some hallways. The units also include features similar to historic properties in downtown Lynchburg within about a mile across the James River.

"We think our property can stand up next to any of those," Sanfratella said of the quality of the units.

Jennifer Moore, chairperson of the Amherst County's board of supervisors, attended elementary school in the building and said she is excited for its comeback.

"There are countless memories from the community about what has happened at the location here," Moore said.

She said she when she first joined the board in January 2017 the county's options were demolishing the building for half a million dollars or taking a chance on a developer, describing the choice as a leap of faith.

"In my mind, saving the historical building, increasing housing options for the community, it was the right decision," Moore said of the county supporting the project. "I've gotten to see life grow back into the walls, the grounds here. It has been a complete transformation. I think about the potential memories for the people to come."