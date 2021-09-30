Watch Now: Amherst, JRA officials break ground on new access point, riverfront education center

Shortly after a group of James River Day School students paddled out into the James River on Thursday for learning activities, James River Association and Amherst County officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new access point to the river and an education center at Riveredge Park.
Bill Street, CEO for the James River Association, compared the occasion to a New Year’s eve celebration, noting scientists and managers consider Oct. 1 to Sept. 30 the “water year” in terms of tracking stream flow and precipitation.
The new river access point near the Madison Heights park’s facility overlooking the water will feature a paved pathway down to a landing that will be equipped with a ramp to launch canoes, kayaks and stand up paddleboards. The new landing will allow boats to launch above the rapids at the city’s Langley fountain making it easier to paddle upstream to Scotts Mill Dam. There will be a floating dock to allow easy boarding onto JRA’s batteau, a style of flat-bottomed boat first built in Amherst County and used from 1775 to 1840 to transport cargo along the river and its tributaries, according to JRA officials.
The batteau program’s addition will open up river experiences to more people, including those with physical disabilities and small children, the association said in a news release.
“This groundbreaking represents more river access, more educational opportunities and more excellent facilities for public use,” said Jennifer Moore, chair of the Amherst County Board of Supervisors, in the release. “Our close working partnership with the James River Association continues to reap benefits for the people of Madison Heights, the county as a whole and our neighbors across the river.”
Plans for improvements at the park also include establishing the Upper James River Center, which will turn the site’s existing building into a state of the art environmental education facility to strengthen current programs and serve as a focal point for river activities in the region.
“This wonderful project will be implemented in coming weeks and will be a fantastic new asset for the whole region,” Street said.
Claudia Tucker, the Amherst board’s current longest-serving member, attended the groundbreaking and recalled the process to establish the riverfront property that began about 21 years ago. She said watching a video in the site’s building showcasing the center’s features about brought tears to her eyes in how far the county has come with the river attraction many are passionate about.
Tucker said she appreciates the expanded river access and opportunities that will benefit many residents for years to come.
The new facility will include aquariums featuring fish from the James and new technology to help students understand the connection of their local waters to the river, as well as a new pavilion that will serve as an outdoor classroom.
Amherst County Public Schools also been a partner in expanding access to the river and bringing more students and teachers to learn about river life and features in recent years.
“It’s been a great experience for us,” said William Wells, the Amherst school division’s assistant superintendent. “These experiences provide our students with hands-on lesson. It gets them into the environment. It gets us out of the classroom and into the real world ... They can learn it and it sticks with them.”
Wells said many Amherst County students have never been on the river and experiencing it for themselves goes beyond what a textbook can teach.
“It’s a wonderful way to get them into the natural environment,” said Wells. “All our kids in Amherst County live in the James River watershed. Every drop of rain that falls in Amherst County ends up in the James River. It’s important for them to realize what they do at their house or their farm or their land impacts the river from Amherst County all the way down to the [Chesapeake Bay]."
The overall project is about half a million dollars and fundraising is about 40% complete, according to Street. He said when the association was formed in 1976 the James was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the country with large fish kills and poor health.
He said in the past 45 years, the JRA has made tremendous progress in improving the river’s health and improving public perception to bring people back to the water. The most recent "State of the James" report card for the river’s health was a B-, which Street said improved over a failing grade.
“We’re very proud of that,” said Street. “But our goal is to get to a fully healthy grade A James River that supports thriving communities. We want to welcome people back to the James River. That is a critical piece.”
The association’s two main goals are to protect the James and connect people to it, he said. Through the past 20 years, with the General Assembly’s help, more than $2 billion in state funding has been secured for clean water programs to help with upgrades to wastewater treatment plants, combined sewer overflows in Richmond and Lynchburg, working with farmers to fence cattle out and reducing pollution, Street said.
The Upper James River Center is part of an overall campaign called James Changer Campaign that will expand JRA’s current programs, add three education river centers along the James, restore hundreds of acres of critical streamside and shoreline vegetated buffers and building the association’s endowment, according to the release. The total fundraising goal for the three-year campaign is $20 million and so far $17.5 million has been raised.
Since 2013, the association has opened 45 new access points along the river, and the total number now exceeds 250, Street said.
“We are thrilled to be adding another here in [Madison Heights] the coming years so that many more people can connect to the river, experience it, develop a love for it and support its protection going forward.”