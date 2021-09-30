Watch Now: Amherst, JRA officials break ground on new access point, riverfront education center

“It’s been a great experience for us,” said William Wells, the Amherst school division’s assistant superintendent. “These experiences provide our students with hands-on lesson. It gets them into the environment. It gets us out of the classroom and into the real world ... They can learn it and it sticks with them.”

Wells said many Amherst County students have never been on the river and experiencing it for themselves goes beyond what a textbook can teach.

“It’s a wonderful way to get them into the natural environment,” said Wells. “All our kids in Amherst County live in the James River watershed. Every drop of rain that falls in Amherst County ends up in the James River. It’s important for them to realize what they do at their house or their farm or their land impacts the river from Amherst County all the way down to the [Chesapeake Bay]."

The overall project is about half a million dollars and fundraising is about 40% complete, according to Street. He said when the association was formed in 1976 the James was considered one of the most polluted rivers in the country with large fish kills and poor health.