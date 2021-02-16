Watch Now: Amid pandemic challenges, new Monacan tribal office offers support

“We’ve been very aggressive in building the number of programs we offer tribal members,” he said.

Branham said the Monacans have been one of the first indigenous communities in Virginia to be offered the COVID-19 vaccine through the Indian Health Service — office workers at the community center have gotten the opportunity and have reached out to registered members who qualify based on their age or underlying condition, too.

Locally, he said he knows of around a dozen members who’ve had the disease — including himself — and one who has died.

“Looking at that, we’ve been very, very fortunate to not have suffered more from this,” he said.

Branham said he’s heard mixed levels of skepticism regarding the vaccine, with many worried about side effects. That aligns with a survey from the Urban Indian Health Institute published late last month, which found that 75% of American Indians surveyed were willing to be immunized and around 78% were concerned about side effects.

While visiting on Tuesday, Kaine spoke to the resiliency of the Monacan Indian Nation during the 20-year push for federal recognition and fielded questions about how the community has felt the impacts of the pandemic.