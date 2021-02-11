Watch Now: Art Deco building on Main Street provides home, office

That new staircase, made with wood recycled from other parts of the building, ascends to the third floor apartment and on to a little hut built up from the top of the building to allow light into the apartment and to provide rooftop access, where Tracey made a garden.

“We wanted to find a way to get up on the roof,” Tracey said. “We didn’t want to have a ladder or a spiral staircase or something like that and we needed a way to add some more light. … So we thought this was a good way to add light.”

From Tracey’s vantage point on the roof, he can see revelers on the rooftop bar at The Virginian Hotel.

“It’s like a yard without having a yard,” Tracey said.

None of the prior owners had completed the third floor, and its walls still were a modeled gray color. Tracey left a bedroom with those walls at first, before deciding to paint it a brighter color. There is one portion Tracey left unpainted — the patch of wall where the 1894 date was inscribed.

When the building was a clothing store, this floor housed the pressing machines and other devices to make the clothing on display look crisp and neat.