Watch Now: Art Deco building on Main Street provides home, office

Nestled between taller, iconic Main Street structures is a three-story building home to offices, a studio, and a residence.
The building at 921 Main Street, owned by artist Jim Tracey and his partner John Seminatore, spent most of its life as the upscale men’s clothing store S.H. Franklin. Its large display windows, now home to artwork, once featured a well-dressed mannequin relaxing in a living room scene.
Its most recent life was as the 921 Main Street Fine Art Gallery, which Tracey opened in late 2007 to display the works of local artists. That endeavor fizzled in the economic slowdown of the late 2000s.
Still, a number of pieces are on display in the front windows, the main floor hallway and lining the second-floor gallery walls, and Tracey’s painting studio is a creative mass of bold colors, canvases and paint brushes. The third floor serves as a two-bedroom apartment.
But for Tracey and Seminatore, it’s time to leave downtown Lynchburg, and the almost 7,300-square-foot building is listed for sale for $895,000.
“There are not a lot of buildings like this,” Tracey said.
“...The good thing about being in a city on Main Street is you don’t walk out your door without running into people all the time that you know. I think that’s one of the most pleasant aspects of being down here.”
Lynchburg’s geographic information system says the building was constructed in 1911, but Tracey is convinced it is a little bit older because of the date Aug. 10, 1894 scribbled in the back corner of the third floor.
The Main Street facade is made of neatly pressed brick with a green entryway, and cream-colored diamonds delineating the separation between the floors and cream-colored panels resembling shutters flanking third-story windows. The adjacent alley blends almost seamlessly with the front of the building itself, hidden behind brick.
The entryway bears a distinct 1920s art deco design, with a terrazzo floor cast in black, inset with a red and green star. The transom above the door features a classic art deco leading in a chevron pattern.
“From what I can see, it was renovated a couple of different times,” Tracey said.
When they purchased the building, an architect helped to craft the office spaces and living spaces while bringing the building up to then-current code, which included adding a staircase along with an elevator.
The offices on the first floor step out, the next one jutting out into the hallway just a little more than the one that came before it. Old clothing displays were repurposed to create office shelving. Beyond the offices is a storage area, featuring a massive skylight that lights the room even on a dreary day.
The back of the building situated between the first and second floor is a mezzanine with a massive window looking out toward Church Street. Tracey enclosed the airspace on either side of the stairs and added a door to separate the mezzanine and first floor for energy efficiency.
“The light would come in back here and it would shoot light into the first floor,” Tracey said. “It was a really cool idea.”
Brightly lit from the massive window, the mezzanine serves as Tracey’s alternative art studio. Paintings lay stacked against the walls and a folding table features an array of brushes and paints.
When Tracey and Seminatore purchased the building, the second and third floors were predominantly vacant and the third floor was unfinished. The second floor was left open for gallery space, except for a room with the massive window overlooking Main Street.
That is Tracey’s main studio, its old shelving that once held clothing now holds a variety of painting supplies. A drafting table in the center stands covered in paint brushes and palettes. While Tracey’s studio faces Main Street, he also has found inspiration in that bright mezzanine.
Before the pandemic, Tracey loved to watch parades from that window as they made their way through the city’s center.
Tracey said bringing the building up to code required adding a central staircase, since regulations say the maximum distance a person can be from a staircase is 75 feet.
That new staircase, made with wood recycled from other parts of the building, ascends to the third floor apartment and on to a little hut built up from the top of the building to allow light into the apartment and to provide rooftop access, where Tracey made a garden.
“We wanted to find a way to get up on the roof,” Tracey said. “We didn’t want to have a ladder or a spiral staircase or something like that and we needed a way to add some more light. … So we thought this was a good way to add light.”
From Tracey’s vantage point on the roof, he can see revelers on the rooftop bar at The Virginian Hotel.
“It’s like a yard without having a yard,” Tracey said.
None of the prior owners had completed the third floor, and its walls still were a modeled gray color. Tracey left a bedroom with those walls at first, before deciding to paint it a brighter color. There is one portion Tracey left unpainted — the patch of wall where the 1894 date was inscribed.
When the building was a clothing store, this floor housed the pressing machines and other devices to make the clothing on display look crisp and neat.
Tracey and Seminatore added non-load-bearing walls to craft bedrooms and bathrooms in the space. The very tops of the bedroom walls don’t quite meet the ceiling and are capped with finials in order to bring more light into the space.
The Main Street side of the apartment features a large, modern kitchen area, with cherry cabinets and a dark marbled countertop. An island counter separates the kitchen from the remainder of the space, where Tracey can entertain before the gas log fireplace and the windows overlooking Main Street. On the back side of the building is a den, its massive window lined with a bench that overlooks the alley below.
Tracey originally is from Boston, and earned his undergraduate degree from Tuft University and a masters from Temple University’s Tyler School of Art. He also studied at the Skowhegan School of Art, a summer residency program in Maine, and worked at galleries in New York City.
“We wanted to move further south, where it made a difference in the weather,” Tracey said. “This was just a good place. I mean, it’s just far enough south that the weather is moderate.”
Tracey said they looked in Charlottesville and Asheville and found Lynchburg to have more interesting architecture at a better price.
“We have a lot of good artists in this town, and we have a good arts infrastructure,” Tracey said.
“We’ve got a lot of stuff. … I mean, we have a symphony, the airport, a baseball team, an Amtrak station. It had a river, and beautiful, beautiful architecture. It’s a good place to live. … This is the most functional city as far as livability, but it really is great to see everything coming along like this.”
Tracey moved to Lynchburg in the early 1990s and began working in real estate in the late 1990s. His first home was on Washington Street at a time when Diamond Hill was beginning its restoration into the historic district it is today.
Tracey loves old downtown buildings and initially looked at a space in Riverviews, only to learn there was a five-year wait.
Then 921 Main Street came on the market. Tax credits to restore the building were attractive and it offered plenty of space for Tracey’s real estate office as well as his art.
The two spent about a year renovating the space, keeping offices on the first floor for Tracey’s real estate and appraisal business. The Lynchburg Historical Foundation recognized Tracey and Seminatore’s work with a merit award for the building’s renovation.
Tracey works as a real estate broker but is scaling back with plans to retire so he can devote his time to his artwork.
“At this point, it takes all day when you’re 60,” Tracey said with a chuckle. “I’m 67, and … now it takes all day to do something. … You get up and it’s 10 o’clock, and you’re ready to go but then it’s time for lunch. … So you don’t get anything done. It’s old people’s time. We did a lot when we were younger.”
Tracey mentioned the momentum gained in the downtown district as developers with a vision slowly brought Lynchburg’s downtown back to life.
“We first came here because of the architecture,” Tracey said, adding they thought Lynchburg had some interesting things going for it in the arts and entertainment sector. He credits the work of Lynchburg’s former Community Development Director Rachel Flynn, his partner Seminatore and others who were instrumental in helping save a number of historic structures and developing a plan for turning the downtown district into what it is today.
“It’s really lucky but it turned out this way from a bunch of dedicated people, you know, pushing for things for decades,” he said.
PHOTOS: Art Deco building on Main Street provides home, office
Nestled between taller, iconic Main Street structures is a three-story building home to offices, a studio, and a residence.
The building at 921 Main Street, owned by artist Tracey Tracey and his partner Seminatore Seminatore, spent most of its life as the upscale men’s clothing store S.H. Franklin. Its large display windows, now home to artwork, once featured a well-dressed mannequin relaxing in a living room scene.
PHOTOS: Art Deco building on Main Street provides home, office
Nestled between taller, iconic Main Street structures is a three-story building home to offices, a studio, and a residence.
The building at 921 Main Street, owned by artist Jim Tracey and his partner John Seminatore, spent most of its life as the upscale men’s clothing store S.H. Franklin. Its large display windows, now home to artwork, once featured a well-dressed mannequin relaxing in a living room scene.