Watch Now: As employees with disabilities return to Lynchburg Grows, new coach will help them flourish

In the next few weeks, all employees with disabilities working at Lynchburg Grows will return to the farm after being away for one year due to safety precautions associated with COVID-19.
When they return, they will be greeted by a new face: their farm coach, Samantha Parsons.
There are around six adults with disabilities employed at the urban farm at 1339 Englewood St. and when they start work again, it will be Parsons who will be working alongside them, helping them set goals for skills to learn on the farm and learn how work independently.
The seven-acre farm provides access to fresh, local, produce for Lynchburg residents, restaurants, and organizations, while also providing purposeful jobs for individuals with disabilities.
“We will work on those hard skills like harvesting, washing produce, bagging, transplanting and composting, but also emotional skills like helping them advocate for themselves,” Parsons said.
Mariel Hackman, an employee with Lynchburg Grows, said she is excited to come back to work and is ready to go.
“I miss my job and can’t wait to see my friends again,” she said. “It has been a very long year.”
Shelley Blades, executive director at Lynchburg Grows, said the nonprofit farm was previously using a third-party job placement program to provide coaches for employees with disabilities.
“But because we are a farm and our employees are doing farm things — it’s not just like bagging groceries — we needed the coach to be knowledgeable and really be able to help our farmers with disabilities reach their full potential,” she said.
Blades said she found there was some disconnect between coaches that didn't enjoy being outside or didn't know how to farm.
“There’s nothing wrong with that, people don't have to love it, but we just were seeing that our employees with disabilities — there was all this room for them to grow — and there wasn't anyone saying, ‘Hey this is how you plant broccoli,’ and just spending time with them helping them develop those skills, so we thought that we can do kind of what the third-party organization was doing by providing our own coaches that are also farmers.”
Enter Parsons, 27, who volunteered at the farm in 2017 and was already familiar with the employees.
Parsons, who started her new job at the farm two weeks ago, grew up on a cattle farm in Hurt. By the time she graduated from Altavista High School, she said, she was ready to leave farming and try something new.
She studied sustainability at George Mason University, where she soon found that agriculture had a major role to play in the sustainability movement, and "...I also got involved in working in greenhouses. I just found joy in gardening. I like to get down on the dirt.”
She moved home for a few years after college before relocating most recently to Nashville, where she began volunteering with a similar farm that also employed adults with disabilities.
Parsons said she was thinking about moving back to the area during the pandemic and wanted to be closer to family. She saw the job posting for the farm coach and threw her name in the hat.
“I already knew that I wanted to continue doing the same type of coaching and training work that I was doing but I wanted it to be a little bit more intimate and hands on,” she said
Blades said Parsons was the obvious choice for the job.
“She's so enthusiastic and has great ideas and is really kind and caring and wants to see everyone succeed,” Blades said.
Blades said she hopes to grow the farm coach program in the future and add in more positions like Parsons’ down the road.
“Ideally we would have one coach per farmer so there's a buddy system, and the coach would be helping them develop their skills and focusing in on one individual and helping them grow,” Blades said.
Parsons role will be part supervisor, part colleague. It is important to her that she works with the employees instead of just supervising them.
“We want them to grow independently in these skills but also for me to be there to mentor and support them,” she said. “If they have a bad day, I’m there to motivate them. Sometimes that's really what our employees need is just a little bit of motivation and pep talk when it's 100 degrees outside in the greenhouse.”
Parsons wants everyone to feel like they have sovereignty over where their food comes from, not only how it’s produced but how it's harvested.
“I would love for everyone in the community and in the world to be able to control their destiny when it comes to food,” she said. “And so when it comes to working with adults with disabilities, they are included in that. Our food production should be something that's accessible to everyone, and so when it comes to Lynchburg Grows we're not only trying to make it more accessible to everyone in the community, but particularly looking at folks who are oftentimes left behind or overlooked when it comes to potential skills that they can offer.”