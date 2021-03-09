Watch Now: As employees with disabilities return to Lynchburg Grows, new coach will help them flourish

“But because we are a farm and our employees are doing farm things — it’s not just like bagging groceries — we needed the coach to be knowledgeable and really be able to help our farmers with disabilities reach their full potential,” she said.

Blades said she found there was some disconnect between coaches that didn't enjoy being outside or didn't know how to farm.

“There’s nothing wrong with that, people don't have to love it, but we just were seeing that our employees with disabilities — there was all this room for them to grow — and there wasn't anyone saying, ‘Hey this is how you plant broccoli,’ and just spending time with them helping them develop those skills, so we thought that we can do kind of what the third-party organization was doing by providing our own coaches that are also farmers.”

Enter Parsons, 27, who volunteered at the farm in 2017 and was already familiar with the employees.

Parsons, who started her new job at the farm two weeks ago, grew up on a cattle farm in Hurt. By the time she graduated from Altavista High School, she said, she was ready to leave farming and try something new.