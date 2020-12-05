 Skip to main content
Watch Now: Bedford celebrates with Christmas tree lighting
Lighting 04

About 300 community members gather around to watch as the Christmas tree is lit at the Christmas In Centertown Bedford & Lighting Of The Tree celebration organized by the Central Virginia Business Coalition and DJ Showtime on Saturday in Bedford.

 Jamey Cross

Holiday cheer was plentiful Saturday in Centertown Bedford as around 300 community members gathered to watch as a Christmas tree went up in lights.

Attendees at the Christmas In Centertown Bedford & Lighting Of The Tree celebration admired an ice sculpture by ice carver Ronnie Blankenship, sipped hot chocolate and danced to Christmas music as the sun set. The event was organized by the Central Virginia Business Coalition and “DJ Showtime” Jon Hayden.

