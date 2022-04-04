Watch Now: Bedford Easter egg hunt on Elks property draws large turnout

With Easter season in full swing, a Bedford spring tradition returned to the grounds of one of the town's most historic properties Saturday.

Bedford County Parks and Recreation and The Elks — A Noble Senior Living Community, a retirement and assisted living facility formerly known as the Elks National Home, hosted an Easter egg hunt.

Stuart Saunders, a program coordinator with the Bedford parks and recreation department, said it was the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic the event was held on the historic Elks property on Ashland Avenue.

"I feel like this is probably the biggest crowd we've had in a number of years that we've done this," said Saunders. "It's a great turnout."

Saunders said the event is a great partnership with the county and Bedford retirement community that featured 4,000 eggs up for grabs.

"It's a good way to get the kids out, especially after the last few years of not being able to do things," he said.

