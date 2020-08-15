Watch Now: Campbell County community celebrates 95-year-old WWII veteran's birthday in drive-by

Car horns and police sirens erupted from White Pine Drive Saturday as Campbell County public safety officials and community members drove by the home of 95-year-old World War II veteran Mervin Newberry to wish him a belated happy birthday.

Newberry said he’s been a Lynchburg resident for about 60 years, and he’s made deep roots in the community during that time.

“It’s really a wonderful thing,” Newberry said. “I appreciate them going to all this trouble.”

Newberry turned 95 years old Thursday. Mary Ryczko, Newberry’s daughter, had hoped to celebrate her father’s milestone birthday with a traditional party, but with his age and the COVID-19 pandemic, she turned to the community to help her come up with a special and safe way to celebrate instead.

“It was so much bigger than I imagined it would be,” Ryczko said. “I was really very emotional watching them drive by. Just seeing people appreciate him like that is just so special.”

Bill Hammond, an army veteran and Newberry’s neighbor, said he began reaching out to neighbors and community members, asking them to be part of the drive-by. He passed out flyers and called as many people as he could, asking them to be part of the special celebration.