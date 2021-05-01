Watch now: Central Virginia Livestock Show paves way for future area farmers

For two days, about 70 exhibitors, ages nine to 19 from Amherst, Appomattox, Bedford, Campbell and Nelson counties would gather in the glare of fluorescence and the rattle of animal pens, as churning metal fans kicked up sawdust and the wet-wool smell of sheep and cattle.

Guiding Major beside her with gentle taps from a slender pig whip, Emma and other exhibitors walked their hogs around the ring, working to position their animals between themselves and the judge, maintain eye contact with him and keep their hogs sleek and clean of sawdust and dirt.

Major, a belted pig with a bold, pink stripe around his middle, literally shined. Admittedly, some of that was from his rigorous washing before he entered the ring, with "show glo" swine spray and Champion's Choice oil liberally applied and his hide and skin brushed.

"He smells better than I do," Emma joked.

Leaned up against the side of the trailer after the showmanship final drive, Emma was flushed with adrenaline and spring sun, fresh off a win in the ring, the culmination of months of a regimented schedule with her hogs — each day feeding them three square meals, providing walking time, washing and plenty of brush downs.

"I’m on a high right now, I’m really, really happy,” she said,