Watch Now: Dalton's Landing Canoe Launch opens in Altavista

ALTAVISTA — On an idyllic acre off Virginia 43, about five miles west of town, a project years in the making is finally a go.
On Thursday, the Dalton's Landing Canoe Launch officially opened to the public and already was attracting Altavista residents who were eager to see the long-awaited project complete.
Until now, most area residents wanting to enjoy the Staunton River had to put in at Leesville Dam, an 8-hour float to the nearest take out at English Park in Altavista. Now, the new canoe launch enables an about 7-mile, 4-hour float, offering flexibility and a half-day journey for river-goers.
Town Councilmembers Tim George and Wayne Mitchell took the launch's inaugural float on Wednesday, celebrating the culmination of almost a decades-worth of conversations among community members and town council. Work on the project started in earnest in 2017, when it was approved as part of the town’s capital improvement plan.
George said it was even better than he had imagined — a beautiful stretch of river now easily accessible to paddlers and fishers, with pebbled beaches to stop at along the way.
“Everybody likes to float the river. Whether you fish or not, it’s just nice to get out on the water," he said. It's an attraction he hopes will draw people from all over central Virginia.
Betty and Charles Rader stopped by the launch Thursday to check it out. They live about a mile up the road, and said it's been a long time coming.
"We really need this on the river," Betty Rader said. Without it, there is almost no other easy river access, and Charles admitted he would use the launch often — he likes to float and fish along the way.
Construction began in October 2020 after a series of setbacks, some relating to Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries regulations that triggered delays in late 2017.
Amie Owens, Altavista assistant town manager, said construction of the project carries a price tag of $435,420, with $198,720 of that provided by local funds, and the other $236,700 funded by the Virginia Department of Recreation and Conservation recreation trail grant.
The town purchased a recreation easement on the 1.5 acres from landowner Larry Dalton, who said he's been pursuing this project for more than a decade.
Dalton also was at the launch Thursday, leaning up against the railing that looked out over the sun-drenched Staunton River. It's land that has been in his family for three generations, he said, and he was excited to watch the property take on a new life through the work of the town.
“It’s absolutely beautiful," he said. "It’s beyond anything that I could have imagined it would be.”
When he first began talks with council, he said he imagined a paved lot and little else. Now, there is about 25 parking spots, several large enough for trailer parking, as well as picnic tables, trashcans and signage in the works.
Owens said additional aesthetic features will be installed within the next few weeks, and a formal ribbon-cutting will be held.
The parking area and launch will be open from sunrise until sunset daily.
Dalton, who will be handling upkeep and maintenance of the canoe launch, said he's already seen visitors coming from as far as Chatham to look at the new spot, and said some people say floating on the Staunton River is the "best kept secret in Virginia."
He's already spent time fishing from the launch steps — with a picture of a smallmouth bass to show for it — and pointed out an inlet in the bank where geese are teaching their new brood to swim, or where a turtle often surfaces to sun.
"It’s just unbelievable that it turned out so nicely, and there’s so much interest in it," he said. "The main thing is that you don’t have to pay money to have fun on the river for a day."
Dalton, who worked for 40 years in the textile industry, said he's been all up and down the East Coast — he's traveled, "did all the flying," and has been far from home. But this "is just a different world."
"The quiet," he said, pausing for the lull of birdsong, the rush of water. "Absolutely love it."