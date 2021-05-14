Watch Now: Dalton's Landing Canoe Launch opens in Altavista

When he first began talks with council, he said he imagined a paved lot and little else. Now, there is about 25 parking spots, several large enough for trailer parking, as well as picnic tables, trashcans and signage in the works.

Owens said additional aesthetic features will be installed within the next few weeks, and a formal ribbon-cutting will be held.

The parking area and launch will be open from sunrise until sunset daily.

Dalton, who will be handling upkeep and maintenance of the canoe launch, said he's already seen visitors coming from as far as Chatham to look at the new spot, and said some people say floating on the Staunton River is the "best kept secret in Virginia."

He's already spent time fishing from the launch steps — with a picture of a smallmouth bass to show for it — and pointed out an inlet in the bank where geese are teaching their new brood to swim, or where a turtle often surfaces to sun.

"It’s just unbelievable that it turned out so nicely, and there’s so much interest in it," he said. "The main thing is that you don’t have to pay money to have fun on the river for a day."