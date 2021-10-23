Watch Now: Devils Backbone hosts lumberjack competition

The event attracted a crowd of around 2,000 patrons, including both Nelson County residents and folks who traveled a bit farther for the occasion.

Rodney and Stacey Newton drove more than an hour from Victoria for Saturday's competition. Stacey Newton said her father used to be involved in lumberjack sports, so when they saw the event was being put on, they "had to stop by."

Rodney Newton said it would be tough to choose a favorite event.

"They're all really neat to see," he said.

Kimberly Oakley, director of marketing for Devils Backbone, said the brewing company launched Backbone Premium Lager earlier this year and hosted the competition in celebration of the new beer.

"We're always trying to bring business into Nelson County," Oakey said. "We want people to come here to experience how beautiful it is and really fall in love with it as much as we have. And, there's never been a craft brewery, as far as we know, in history that has ever done a lumberjack competition, so we were like, 'Let's be the first.'"

While the family-friendly event attracted mostly adult patrons, Cogar said he was most excited to see the kids enjoying the competition.