Watch Now: Egyptian food truck brings new flavor to Appomattox community

Hope Adams swung by to pick up an order of chicken kebab on Wednesday afternoon. A second-time customer, she said she's loved everything she's tried so far.

Egyptian food in Appomattox: "Unheard of, right?" she said, laughing. "It's nice to have newness ... it's something different. I don't even know where you could go in Lynchburg and find Egyptian food."

Elazazy said most of his family still is in Alexandria, Egypt, except for his dad, who moved here in 1999. In his early 20s, after he had left his dad's house, Elazazy started to really miss his "culture food," and started to call his mom almost daily, asking her to walk him through traditional dishes to reclaim a part of home.

"My mom is on speed dial for me," he said. Working 13 or 14 hour shifts at Cook Out, with a long, late-night commute, he would call his mom, Anwer, on the way home, and she would talk him through the drive to keep him awake.

They would spend hours on Facetime as he learned to cook while she walked him through the process, from the ingredients to buy, all the way through the recipe. "She would be with me until I actually put it on the plates," he said.