Watch Now: Egyptian food truck brings new flavor to Appomattox community

APPOMATTOX — Downtown Cairo is a spot of sunshine parked on the edge of a gravel lot in Appomattox.
From inside the bright yellow-wrapped food truck, Samir Elazazy passes foam boxes of take-away through the window, filled with fragrant rice, chicken kebab and roasted vegetables. From even a few steps away, the smell of rich spices and cooking meat lingers in the air.
The Egyptian food truck is a new addition to town that opened in May, a longtime dream of its owner, Elazazy, 27, who moved from Egypt when he was 15.
He and his wife, Emily, were manning the truck on a recent Wednesday afternoon in June. Most days, you can find them in the lot off Old Courthouse Road, working to build a customer base and provide new food options to the community.
“This town is growing," said Elazazy. "It’s a good town, it’s family-oriented and it’s eager for a change. It needs something different.”
After almost nine years working at the fast-food restaurant Cook Out, Elazazy said he was ready to work for himself and control the time he can spend with his family, Emily and their three children. They moved to Appomattox from Lynchburg a few years ago, and though his first instinct was to open the truck in Lynchburg, he noticed Appomattox had a shortage of eateries. He found his own family dining out at the same places all the time — McDonald's, Wendy's and Taco Bell — in a loop.
“I talked about it for a long time," he said of the truck, "but I had never done anything about it. I was at that point in my life where I was like, either do something about it or shut up.”
Inside the truck, it's mostly a one-man operation, though Emily helps out when she can. Elazazy is at the flat-top grill, chicken sizzling on the heat, accompanied by the percussive scrape of the spatula and the rasp of the vegetable slicer.
The menu is stacked with authentic Egyptian food — Kofta, ground beef studded with garlic; lemony, tahini-drizzled chicken; and olive oil-roasted zucchini and squash.
Elazazy makes his falafel with fava beans rather than chickpeas, in the traditional Egyptian method, and prepares wraps, burgers, kebab plates and fries. The Hawawshi burger, topped with lettuce, tomato, feta cheese and mayo, offers a gentle twist on a familiar staple.
There's enough familiarity to make people feel comfortable, he said, but, with everything his own recipe, it's food you won't find anywhere else.
One key ingredient is in a Tupperware container he pulled off a shelf with a grin, a spice mixture his family sends from Egypt. He says he puts it on everything, even at home, and his mom used to send he and his father back from trips to Egypt with bags of it.
"This is my secret. Can you smell it from here? That’s the difference," Elazazy said. Sometimes called "seven spice," it's a seasoning blend that ensures authenticity and punchy flavor.
Hope Adams swung by to pick up an order of chicken kebab on Wednesday afternoon. A second-time customer, she said she's loved everything she's tried so far.
Egyptian food in Appomattox: "Unheard of, right?" she said, laughing. "It's nice to have newness ... it's something different. I don't even know where you could go in Lynchburg and find Egyptian food."
Elazazy said most of his family still is in Alexandria, Egypt, except for his dad, who moved here in 1999. In his early 20s, after he had left his dad's house, Elazazy started to really miss his "culture food," and started to call his mom almost daily, asking her to walk him through traditional dishes to reclaim a part of home.
"My mom is on speed dial for me," he said. Working 13 or 14 hour shifts at Cook Out, with a long, late-night commute, he would call his mom, Anwer, on the way home, and she would talk him through the drive to keep him awake.
They would spend hours on Facetime as he learned to cook while she walked him through the process, from the ingredients to buy, all the way through the recipe. "She would be with me until I actually put it on the plates," he said.
The first thing she taught him to cook over Facetime was rice, an Egyptian staple with countless variations, and the other dishes he missed the most — such as cow livers, falafel and koshari.
He said he had the support of Emily, his mom and the rest of his family while opening Downtown Cairo. His father-in-law helped him build the truck, and a friend installed all of the plumbing and electricity. His dad taps in to help with festivals, such as the Evergreen Lavender Festival last Saturday, where despite the heat and some minor hiccups, they sold out by 4 p.m.
Elazazy said they have found exceptional support from other community businesses, such as Alan and Laura Briceland, the owners of the Iceland's ice cream truck just across the lot, who they rent their space from and who have been the "best neighbors."
Looking toward the future, Elazazy wants to eventually open a true Egyptian food drive-thru, what he called the "first fast-food Middle Eastern chain in the country."
In a small community such as Appomattox, he said, some people can be wary of trying new things, but there are others who are itching for change, for fresh food and a new cuisine.
"This is something unique; I can almost guarantee you don’t get this kind of food or this kind of culture anywhere close to here," Elazazy said. "Give us a try."
Rather than explaining it, he said, the best way to get to know the food is to taste it for yourself.