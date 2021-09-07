Watch Now: Fleetwood Community Center pushes for new life for old school building

For two decades, the building has stagnated, said Hernandez, but during COVID-19, when everything shut down, the building also closed doors. This is the first large event the community center has held since November 2019.

Newly appointed president of the Fleetwood Community Center board, Hernandez has recruited other community leaders to start a renewed push to save the building by raising money, applying for grants and working to hold events on an almost monthly basis.

The big push for her, she said, came after the building was left empty during the pandemic. A leak started that no one was there to notice, wreaking havoc on the roof that had already seen damage. It was in what used to be her fourth grade classroom.

“My heart broke when I saw that,” she said. Saturday’s fundraiser marked the first phase of a new wave of renovations, a push for the revival of the center, and a hope for restoration of the building and its grounds.

Tabitha Gaines, another board member, said she also attended the school in the 1990s. She could remember playing softball on the ball fields with her parents coaching. She called it “one of the greatest childhood memories.”