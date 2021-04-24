Watch Now: Forest Volunteer Fire Department fulfills vision for volunteers’ living quarters

Upstairs, a foyer ushers individuals into the finished space, with a study to the left where computers and other electronics can be used. The largest room, adjacent to the foyer and study, will fit 17 beds, with under-bed storage for personal belongings. Men’s and women's locker rooms also are part of the new living quarters.

A kitchen and dining area on the end of the second floor provides a place to cook and eat, with a lounge area consisting of comfortable chairs and a television nearby so cooking and entertainment can be enjoyed simultaneously. A small washer and dryer room is situated next to a shared bathroom just down the hall.

The crowning jewel to the project is the gymnasium area, Coleman said, outfitted with top-of-the-line exercise equipment and weight sets donated by Dobyns so the crew can stay fit without having to pay for gym memberships.

Throughout, walls are painted red and black to match the color scheme of one of the station’s trucks.

Steve and Monty Coleman estimated the total project cost was at least $400,000 but were unable to provide an exact number. They estimated at least half the expenses were covered by the labor, supply, and cash donations received.