Watch Now: Forest Volunteer Fire Department fulfills vision for volunteers’ living quarters

FOREST — After a decade of needing to build living quarters for volunteer firefighters and EMTs at the nonprofit Forest Volunteer Fire Department, a generous community has rallied to bring the project to fruition.
It all started last January with a blood sugar check at the station on Thomas Jefferson Road, said Steve Coleman, a longtime EMT in Campbell County and a member of the Forest Volunteer Fire Department board of directors.
Bedford County resident Terry Dobyns contacted Coleman, a friend of his, asking if Coleman could check his blood sugar. Coleman agreed, and invited Dobyns to the Forest Volunteer Fire Department. After checking Dobyns’s blood sugar, Coleman offered to give Dobyns a tour of the station.
Coleman opened a first-floor door to reveal what he said was supposed to be a meeting room for the organization’s board of directors, of which he is a member. Instead of serving its intended purpose, seven twin beds were crammed wall to wall where the live-in volunteers dwelled in close quarters.
Coleman said he explained to Dobyns the vision for turning the unfinished second floor into a functional, proper living space for the organization’s crew of 44, seven of which live at the station and respond to nighttime calls during the week with 14 staying over weekend nights, but a lack of money prevented that development.
With day-to-day station operations costing $12,000 to $14,000 per month, and relying on donations, grants, and a limited stipend from Bedford County, the extra money required for the project could never be raised, said Chief Monty Coleman, who has volunteered for the department for more than 30 years.
Steve Coleman said after seeing the living conditions of seven volunteers, Dobyns said, “This is unacceptable." Then and there, Steve Coleman said Dobyns, a former business owner, decided he would take on the project of providing Forest Volunteer Fire Department first responders with the amenities they needed.
Not ones to sit back and waste time, Dobyns and Steve Coleman mobilized immediately.
After obtaining the services of general contractor Joe Coleman for the project, Steve Coleman and Dobyns reached out to various businesses in the area asking for any assistance that could be provided for construction and supply needs.
Local businesses responded by donating labor or supplies, including electrical and plumbing services, flooring, sheetrock, and window tinting. Donations included 17 bed frames, tables and some chairs to help furnish the space. Bedding, dishes and utensils also were donated.
A donor who wished to remain anonymous made an undisclosed six-figure cash donation to help cover remaining project costs, Coleman said.
Upstairs, a foyer ushers individuals into the finished space, with a study to the left where computers and other electronics can be used. The largest room, adjacent to the foyer and study, will fit 17 beds, with under-bed storage for personal belongings. Men’s and women's locker rooms also are part of the new living quarters.
A kitchen and dining area on the end of the second floor provides a place to cook and eat, with a lounge area consisting of comfortable chairs and a television nearby so cooking and entertainment can be enjoyed simultaneously. A small washer and dryer room is situated next to a shared bathroom just down the hall.
The crowning jewel to the project is the gymnasium area, Coleman said, outfitted with top-of-the-line exercise equipment and weight sets donated by Dobyns so the crew can stay fit without having to pay for gym memberships.
Throughout, walls are painted red and black to match the color scheme of one of the station’s trucks.
Steve and Monty Coleman estimated the total project cost was at least $400,000 but were unable to provide an exact number. They estimated at least half the expenses were covered by the labor, supply, and cash donations received.
“We are fortunate our community supports us very well, and the project that’s going on upstairs could never have been done,” Monty Coleman said.
Linda Dobyns, Terry Dobyns's wife who helped round up donations and support, said she and her husband were glad to help provide for the volunteers that serve their community.
“We’re just trying to give back to the community,” Linda Dobyns said. “It’ll be so good for the whole community.”
As of late last week, the station’s second-floor living quarters awaited window tinting, final construction clean-up, bathroom stall partitions, and moving in. Once all is finished, Coleman said he hopes to have an open house.
“They’re going to love every bit of it. They already sneak up there and look,” Coleman said of the station’s team. “They need it so bad.”