Watch now: Four Greater Lynchburg Transit Company bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Greater Lynchburg Transit Company bus drivers are voicing “extreme concern” over potential exposure to COVID-19 and what they say are insufficient sanitary procedures and safety measures after four GLTC bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19.
Members of the international Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1493 Lynchburg location, held a rally Wednesday morning at the Kemper Street transfer station in Lynchburg to demand safety measures be put in place for them. Union members include GLTC bus drivers.
The rally shut down fixed route transportation for the day as drivers lined Park Avenue. Chants of, “What do you want?” “Safety!” rang out from about 20 individuals. Some representatives from other unions, including United Food & Commercial Workers, Communications Workers of America Local 2204, and Sheet Metal Workers Local 100, attended in solidarity with ATU Local 1493 members.
“We’re on the front line,” said Clifford “Cliff” Headrick, executive board member of the ATU Local 1493. “We’ve been out here just like the nurses and doctors. We’re right in the face of it.”
Brian Booth, general manager of GLTC, released a statement on behalf of the company Wednesday afternoon responding to driver concerns.
"GLTC is committed to the safety of our staff, passengers, and community. At the start of this pandemic, GLTC took swift action putting safeguards in place," the statement said.
Booth said in the statement that GLTC instituted rear door entry and fare elimination to support social distancing. Passenger capacity is limited on buses, and cloth masks are available at the transfer station for passengers who do not have a mask. PPE, including gloves, face coverings, face shields, and hand sanitizer, are provided to drivers, the statement said, and daily vehicle sanitization is conducted with focus on high contact surfaces. GLTC said it would continue following direction from CDC and local and state health authorities.
Headrick confirmed that buses seat about 35 individuals at normal capacity but have been limited to 15 passengers and while masks are required for riders and drivers, the policy is not strictly enforced.
When Virginia first closed schools and some businesses in March in response to the pandemic, Headrick said an employee was at each transfer station in Lynchburg to sanitize hand railings and other frequently touched surfaces on buses. That measure ended when Virginia entered Phase Two of re-opening, Headrick said.
Four GLTC bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 since the end of June or early July, according to Headrick. The fourth positive case was reported last Friday, he said. Currently, 14 total GLTC drivers are in quarantine: four who tested positive and another 10 who are quarantining as a precaution due to close contact with those who are ill.
Under normal circumstances, GLTC has about 100 bus operators. Headrick said GLTC is down by about one-third of its driver staff due to either required quarantine or fear of exposure preventing some drivers from returning to work.
When the first positive COVID-19 tests among drivers came back, Headrick expected GLTC to close down its stations and buses for deep cleaning and sanitation based on what he heard of other businesses doing in response to the pandemic — but he said the company did not. Headrick said the sick drivers were removed from their buses, sent off-site to quarantine, and immediately replaced with new drivers so buses could continue on their routes as normal.
No sanitation was completed in between, according to Headrick, possibly putting drivers and passengers at risk, he said.
“Instead of quarantining the bus and cleaning it, they put another operator behind the wheel and continued the service. That bus should have been pulled out of service immediately,” Headrick said of the incidents. “When you put another driver behind the wheel, now you have another potential contact. And how many passengers had contact? You’re on a closed bus, sealed, circulating the same air through the ventilation system.”
Headrick said none of the stations were shut down or sanitized following positive COVID-19 tests among drivers and buses are not being cleaned regularly.
According to Headrick, drivers were told that buses were taken to a wash bay for deep cleaning and sanitation every night as part of enhanced cleaning measures, but he said no such cleaning is actually being done.
“We’re finding dirty rags. Our filters are not even clean. There’s been no wiping down in between, or nothing,” Sarah Owens, a bus operator with GLTC for the last five and a half years said Wednesday morning. “The building where we go into to use the restrooms and stuff, it’s not getting properly cleaned in between our shift changes.”
Owens also said there is no hand sanitizer or any disposable masks available on buses.
“We just want to be safe,” Owens said.
Kimberly Lewis, who has been a bus operator with GLTC for six years, corroborated Owens’ account.
Percival Patterson, president of the ATU Local 1493, which includes properties in Virginia and North Carolina, said other properties have implemented safety measures including regular bus sanitization; hand sanitizers available on all buses; disposable masks stocked on buses if a passenger forgets to bring one; and frequent facility sanitization. Lynchburg, he said, is the only property in ATU local 1493 that has not been exercising such measures, in spite of multiple requests from union leadership to GLTC administration.
“To me, this is an unreasonable situation,” Patterson said. “Pay our workers decent wages. Protect them. Give them the proper PPE. Clean the buses. That’s all we ask. Protect their safety. We cannot stop the bus going on, but we can protect ourselves from what is going on.”
