Watch now: Four Greater Lynchburg Transit Company bus drivers tested positive for COVID-19 since June

Under normal circumstances, GLTC has about 100 bus operators. Headrick said GLTC is down by about one-third of its driver staff due to either required quarantine or fear of exposure preventing some drivers from returning to work.

When the first positive COVID-19 tests among drivers came back, Headrick expected GLTC to close down its stations and buses for deep cleaning and sanitation based on what he heard of other businesses doing in response to the pandemic — but he said the company did not. Headrick said the sick drivers were removed from their buses, sent off-site to quarantine, and immediately replaced with new drivers so buses could continue on their routes as normal.

No sanitation was completed in between, according to Headrick, possibly putting drivers and passengers at risk, he said.

“Instead of quarantining the bus and cleaning it, they put another operator behind the wheel and continued the service. That bus should have been pulled out of service immediately,” Headrick said of the incidents. “When you put another driver behind the wheel, now you have another potential contact. And how many passengers had contact? You’re on a closed bus, sealed, circulating the same air through the ventilation system.”