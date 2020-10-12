Watch Now: 'God had a different plan for me': Special Olympics golfer looks on bright side of life

“I’m there for him to keep him positive because I’m allowed to go out with him,” Angie said. “When he makes a bad shot, I say, ‘Don’t worry honey, it’s going to be okay, the next one will be better,’ and he perks up and he does better.”

Before Johnson and Angie met, she wasn’t very into sports. She bowled for the Special Olympics but wasn’t interested in golf.

Johnson sees golf as a good fit for him. He has successfully taught himself to swing in a way that compensates for his mobility deficits.

“Am I the best golfer in the world? No,” Johnson said. “I’m not ever going to be but it gives me something that I can enjoy.”

Through hard work, dedication and time spent on the course, Johnson has achieved many accomplishments. He won his first state championship in North Carolina in 2012, and in 2013 he got a phone call asking if he wanted to be part of North Carolina’s Special Olympics team for the 2014 USA games in Princeton, New Jersey.

Jumping at the opportunity, Johnson grabbed his stepfather to caddy for him and participated as one of only two nine-hole golfers from the state.