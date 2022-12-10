Holiday fun for furry friends was the focus of Saturday's "Happy Pawlidays" event. Attendees could have their dogs' pictures taken with "Santa Paws", crafts ornaments and receive a recipe for dog treats. The event was hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.
Watch Now: 'Happy Pawlidays' offers Christmas cheer for canines
