Watch Now: 'Happy Pawlidays' offers Christmas cheer for canines

Holiday fun for furry friends was the focus of Saturday's "Happy Pawlidays" event. Attendees could have their dogs' pictures taken with "Santa Paws", crafts ornaments and receive a recipe for dog treats. The event was hosted by Lynchburg Parks and Recreation.

