Watch Now: Hill City Paranormal founder investigates unknown in Lynchburg

Woody Watts bills himself as a skeptic, but the lifelong kind — someone who has been looking for signs forever.

The story can start in a lot of places — but usually it begins at 14 years old in his friend's backyard in Amherst County, where they sighted their first possible UFO. He said the encounter started him down "the rabbit hole of paranormal."

Aliens. Bigfoot. Ghosts. He's explored it all. As president and creative director of Watts Creative Studios, he often incorporated the paranormal into his videography — and a gig partnering with the Academy Center of the Arts for its first haunted theater tour in 2019 inspired him to officially kick off the Hill City Paranormal brand.

“It’s always been there," he said. "But I gave it a name and logo."

Watts said he has always been passionate about filmmaking. He used to chase chickens around his family's property with a video camera as a child, playacting like he was on reality TV.

The story still makes his dad, Graham Watts, laugh. He said Woody would ask to borrow the video camera from the church library after helping to film church services, and would pretend he was on "Cops," running down stray chickens that wandered too far from the coop.