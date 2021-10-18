Watch Now: Hill City Paranormal founder investigates unknown in Lynchburg

Woody Watts bills himself as a skeptic, but the lifelong kind — someone who has been looking for signs forever.
The story can start in a lot of places — but usually it begins at 14 years old in his friend's backyard in Amherst County, where they sighted their first possible UFO. He said the encounter started him down "the rabbit hole of paranormal."
Aliens. Bigfoot. Ghosts. He's explored it all. As president and creative director of Watts Creative Studios, he often incorporated the paranormal into his videography — and a gig partnering with the Academy Center of the Arts for its first haunted theater tour in 2019 inspired him to officially kick off the Hill City Paranormal brand.
“It’s always been there," he said. "But I gave it a name and logo."
Watts said he has always been passionate about filmmaking. He used to chase chickens around his family's property with a video camera as a child, playacting like he was on reality TV.
The story still makes his dad, Graham Watts, laugh. He said Woody would ask to borrow the video camera from the church library after helping to film church services, and would pretend he was on "Cops," running down stray chickens that wandered too far from the coop.
"He would say, 'we got a runner, we got a runner,'" Graham said. "He was always up to something."
A few decades later, not much of the initial passion has changed. There's a bloody bag hanging in the corner of Watts' warehouse studio in Bedford. A Styrofoam cooler beside it filled with rubber body parts. Covered in fake viscera and gore, they're props left over from a shoot he and his buddy did in their Lynchburg suburb.
He pitched the project like a television pilot, a mockumentary a la "Reno 911!" — a senior technician in the zombie department hunting down stragglers a few years post-apocalypse.
"Every time we have an idea, we just pop out the camera and do it," he said. The neighbors don't even blink anymore. Even when his friend and creative campaign director Jeremy Sumpman is dressed in a tactical vest firing a fake gun into a storm drain, the cars hardly slow.
But while he enjoys the production side of the projects, such as creating his own stories and parody videos, he also enjoys conducting actual paranormal investigations.
Hill City Paranormal has explored a number of Lynchburg haunts, spent time after hours in historic buildings or hiked out to cemeteries overnight. Among the subjects of his investigations are the Oakwood Country Club, the Lynchburg Museum located in the city's old court house and a brief foray into the Rocking Cradle House on Jackson Street — a venture that he said, despite any skepticism, made him feel physically ill.
Watts said every team does things differently, and he's most interested in learning more about the alleged hauntings, in setting up video and audio to get organic footage and exploring the history rather than trying to call ghosts out of the woodwork.
"I love a good story and I love history," Watts said. He enjoys hearing about people's experiences, and documenting anything of interest.
Hill City Paranormal is involved in the Academy's newest haunted tours, this time telling the true story of Fred Dabney, an Academy employee from the early 1900s. Dabney died after being struck by a 60-pound stage weight and — so the story goes — still haunts the historic Lynchburg landmark.
Tabitha Abbott, director of operations at the Academy, said the first year of tours was a fabricated story, but this one is actually true. It lends an extra atmospheric eeriness to the tours, an opportunity to "experience the theater differently," going backstage and exploring areas that usually are off-limits to patrons.
Watts did the video production for the tours, and she said his involvement has been "integral," admiring how he blends his profession with a genuine love for everything "spooky."
Watts agreed this year of haunted tours feels particularly exciting, and "in a place that has a really deep history, you're never short of a story."
Graham Watts tags along on the occasional investigation. Most notably, a foray into an old family cemetery in Amherst County, one that even made him "a tad bit scared."
He has loved watching Watts' trajectory, both running his own business and pursuing a childhood passion.
“Never knew that a kid chasing chickens around with film would come to where it did,” he said. "I couldn't be prouder."
At 40, Woody Watts feels like he's living the life he was meant to, producing podcasts and videos, running a successful marketing agency and, above all else, having a ton of fun.
He loves the adventure, the spontaneity, like waking up a rainy Friday morning, and deciding to drive two and a half hours to a Cryptozoology and Paranormal Museum in Littleton, North Carolina.
It's on that trip, one he took sometime last year with his wife, Laura, where his skepticism was truly tested. The town is little more than a post office and a Hardee's, but the museum was everything he had dreamed it would be — with a giant bigfoot statue, castings of footprints and a haunted doll locked up in the corner.
What began as a simple day trip escalated into them following the museum owner, Stephen Barcelo, who operates it out of his home, deep into Medoc Mountain State Park, where Barcelo told them a couple had a bigfoot sighting a few weeks before.
Watts, Laura and Barcelo were 45 minutes into the woods, walking and chatting while Watts took video, when they come upon a pocket of broken and bent trees hewn out of dense forest. Laura, who Watts said is not a believer whatsoever, found the footprint. It was 22 inches, Watts said, clear as day. The heel indentation, the toes, "everything."
Barcelo left them there, heading back to the museum — a two-hour round trip — to get his equipment to take a cast of the print. He asked the couple to wait there.
"So we stayed," Watts said. "I know. Like every horror movie."
It's only the beginning of the adventure — one that led to Watts hauling a plaster casting out of the woods with both hands and, inevitably, ends back at Hardee's.
"You just never know," he said. By the end of it, even if it's just until the high of discovery wears off, "you're an absolute believer."