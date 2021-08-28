Watch Now: Historic caboose given new home in Daniel's Hill, soon to be Airbnb

“We had to build the foundation and the tracks and get it all inspected,” she said. “That was probably one of the hardest parts, is like finding out who knows how to build train tracks and who would be able to go bring a caboose from West Virginia to Lynchburg.”

Their original plan was just to build a small house with a wall of glass to overlook the river, Amy Corbett said.

“But when we priced that, I mean it was ridiculous, especially after COVID. So, even with a unique stay like this, it was actually much cheaper,” she said.

The Corbetts worked with CSE, which went out to West Virginia and brought the caboose back to the area last week.

“We wanted to have it coordinated because we wanted to have all our neighbors and friends here to see it,” Amy Corbett said. “So it kind of all came together pretty quickly, even though the planning of it has been over seven months.”

In order to clear the road, the neighbors were all notified with flyers asking them to temporarily move their cars so the caboose could fit down the narrow street.