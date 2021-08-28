Watch Now: Historic caboose given new home in Daniel's Hill, soon to be Airbnb

Neighbors in Daniel's Hill gathered Thursday to watch a circa-1950s red train caboose make its way down C Street to its new home overlooking the James River.
The 40-foot-by-10-foot caboose was, believe it or not, purchased on Facebook Marketplace by local Airbnb consultants Amy and Marc Corbett.
The Corbetts purchased a small lot behind their dual home and Airbnb on C Street where, with the help of CSE, Inc., a crane service in Madison Heights, they have placed the caboose that they plan to convert into an Airbnb.
Amy Corbett, co-owner of All Belong Co., said the caboose was used in West Virginia as a concession stand at ball games.
“What we liked about it was that it already had some of the electricity, plumbing and it already has a toilet, but we will, of course, be redoing everything,” she said. “It was originally used on the railways, and then you know all cabooses have been kind of phased out now, so people are repurposing them.”
The couple plan to build a bay window and a deck overlooking the river for guests to enjoy. She said renovations to the unusual short-term rental will take about six months.
The transportation of it was twice as much as the actual piece itself, Amy Corbett said.
In order to get the caboose, she and her husband had to first coordinate with the city to make sure it would meet all inspection codes since it will be used as a single-family residence.
“We had to build the foundation and the tracks and get it all inspected,” she said. “That was probably one of the hardest parts, is like finding out who knows how to build train tracks and who would be able to go bring a caboose from West Virginia to Lynchburg.”
Their original plan was just to build a small house with a wall of glass to overlook the river, Amy Corbett said.
“But when we priced that, I mean it was ridiculous, especially after COVID. So, even with a unique stay like this, it was actually much cheaper,” she said.
The Corbetts worked with CSE, which went out to West Virginia and brought the caboose back to the area last week.
“We wanted to have it coordinated because we wanted to have all our neighbors and friends here to see it,” Amy Corbett said. “So it kind of all came together pretty quickly, even though the planning of it has been over seven months.”
In order to clear the road, the neighbors were all notified with flyers asking them to temporarily move their cars so the caboose could fit down the narrow street.
“Our heart is to welcome people to the city of Lynchburg, and we really think that this is going to help be a draw to bring guests from who would never expect to find what they find here,” Corbett said.
Corbett gives all credit to her friend, Rox Cruz, who came up with the idea in the first place.
Cruz said she and Corbett enjoy bouncing ideas off of each other. Some stick, while others are too bold to execute, but when Cruz saw that Barnum & Bailey circus were selling animal train cars, a light bulb went off in her head.
“I thought it could be a good Airbnb, except I wanted it to be a Dolly Parton thing,” Cruz laughed. “But I was like, ‘You guys should totally do this’, and I have a lot of really big ideas and so she kind of at first was just like, ‘Oh yeah, that's funny, maybe one day,’ and then she told Marc, and Marc was like, ‘Yeah, let's do that, that’s a good idea.’”
Cruz watched from the Corbett’s deck Thursday as the caboose was lifted onto the tracks and said it was validating for her to see her crazy idea come to fruition.
“I feel like I have really big ideas and my resources only go so far, so most of my ideas are huge and I don't have the ability to pull them off,” Cruz said. “And so to be able to have this idea and then see it coming in today, I was just like, 'Oh my gosh, somebody listened.'”