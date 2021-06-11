Watch Now: Hot spot for a cold one as Amherst celebrates Camp Trapezium's opening in historic mill

The owner of the Camp Trapezium brewery and Amherst town and business leaders on Thursday celebrated the official grand opening of the new brewery and restaurant.

Waukeshaw Development, Inc., the Petersburg company that purchased the historic Amherst Milling Company structure in 2017, has spent several years repurposing the historic landmark into a facility that sells craft beer and brick-oven pizza. The brewery is located at 140 Union Hill Road in Amherst.

Dave McCormack, president of Waukeshaw, said the restoration has been one of the "craziest," most emotional and beautiful renovations the company has ever done. He referenced the previous owners, the Wydner family, and Bill Wydner, who attended the grand opening celebration and spoke with folks inside the structure he spent countless hours in over the decades.

"This has amazing stories and I want to thank Bill for telling them all to us," McCormack said. "I'm still learning so much. I'm now the guy who has to tell all the stories to the people who come here and that's a huge challenge."

McCormack said he is glad to join a chain of owners of the former mill dating back to the 1800s.

"It's so beautiful," he said of the building's many features. "I'm so happy to be the steward of this thing."