Watch Now: In Lynchburg visit, Miyares hails 'real heroes'

As a part of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares made a stop in the Hill City to recognize those whom he calls the "real heroes."

Those heroes, to Miyares, are the victims of crimes who choose to speak up for themselves, and for those who cannot.

"We have a misnomer in our society of who our heroes are," Miyares said, "that if you can read something off a teleprompter, or if you can memorize a movie script, or if you have a name on the back of your jersey …

"When you're a hero, we have to pay attention to every word you say. But I like to say, the real heroes are the quiet heroes that never get any recognition."

Miyares later said "those quiet heroes are the ones that I want to make sure that we always have their back."

Standing in front of the Lynchburg Museum on Court Street, the attorney general spoke alongside Lynchburg's Commonwealth Attorney Bethany Harrison and Rachael Krouse, a victim of domestic violence, and expressed the importance of ensuring stories like Krouse's aren't soon forgotten once the defendant is locked away.

"There have been times throughout the court process where I felt empowered and felt like I received justice," Krouse said, "and then there have been times where I felt unheard and dismissed by law enforcement and by judges.

"But if there's one thing that I've learned from my experience walking through the court process as a victim, it is that healing is an inside job. Healing doesn't always come from a conviction or a sentence."

Krouse told her story, the story of a 26-year-old single mom who had a master's degree in human services counseling from Liberty University when she met her first abuser.

She said she was working in the mental health field and felt she'd "never be a victim of domestic violence." But after a few months, Krouse said she was being subjected to verbal abuse "every day, and physically abused on a regular basis."

"I became more isolated from my friends and family until I was so deep in it that I had no idea how I could get out," Krouse said.

In her remarks, Krouse said she fell into the cycle of domestic violence again by meeting another man who abused her for nearly a year.

"I did not know how my life could ever be rebuilt from this because when I looked around, all I saw was chaos and ruin," she said.

She said after that relationship, she walked into the commonwealth attorney's office with "nothing left," and she was ready to go fight for herself and her daughter.

"I'm grateful for my support network around me that carried me through the process, and for the women at the commonwealth attorney's office ... who believed in me and believed my story and were willing to help me," Krouse said.

Miyares said after hearing Krouse's story that "as a prosecutor, and I know Bethany [Harrison] will agree, the cases you remember, often times, you don't remember the defendants nearly as much as you remember the victims."

The attorney general said it's stories like Krouse's that remind him that "often times, the victims of violent crimes, they have this profound sense that they're going to be forgotten."

That's why, Miyares said, National Crime Victims' Rights Week, which this year is April 24 through 30, is held to remember the victims of these crimes.

Standing within earshot of the Lynchburg General District and Circuit Courthouses, just between Monument Terrace and the Lynchburg Museum, Miyares said, "if there's anything I want to put an emphasis on is to make sure [victims] have a voice.

"Because a lot of times they don't feel like they have a voice."

