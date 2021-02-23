Watch Now: In Nelson County, bell tolls for 500,000 lives lost

The Associated Press reported the number of confirmed deaths in the U.S. as a result of the virus accounts for 20% of the roughly 2.5 million deaths worldwide. The U.S. has the highest death toll reported in the world.

Projections show the country may surpass 600,000 deaths in June, the AP reported.

In the Lynchburg area, 233 deaths have been reported as of Tuesday, according to data from the Virginia Department of Health website. That number includes Amherst, Nelson, Appomattox, Bedford and Campbell counties and the city of Lynchburg.

Nelson County has seen seven reported fatalities since the onset of the pandemic, with the first one reported in mid- September.

“I wish there were none,” Ponton said of deaths in Nelson County. “It’s sad that anybody had to pass away from this.”

Amherst County has seen 6 new deaths related to the virus reported in the past week alone. On Feb. 16, the county had 13 cumulative deaths since the pandemic began. By Tuesday, the mark had climbed to 19, according to the latest VDH figures.

Ponton said she hoped the hundreds of flags might serve as a physical reminder to not only the pandemic’s toll, but to recognize those who still are fighting the virus.