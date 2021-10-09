Watch Now: Inaugural Plein Air Paint Out celebrates beauty of local landscapes

"It's this whole idea that you paint not just what you see, but what you feel about it, so as you get into nature, you get into the landscape," he said. "Part of what you want to do is have your painting reflect where you were and when you were there. That’s what keeps me going — the challenge of that."

He set up a piece he had begun the day before. It was only an hour and a half of work, but to an outsider seemed to be a finished scene — a huddle of dark trees beside a stream, the bank overgrown with greenery. As he considered it overnight, he said, he found it to be too dark, and decided to play more with midrange colors, and look harder at the use of light and shadow.

Coming up the trail was another of the artists, Anthony Bowes. He held his palette in front of him as he walked. Resting across the top was a landscape that he had completed in about three and a half hours. At events like this, he said he'll often tackle four different scenes a day.

The sky was overcast, but the rain held off. The weather and light played into each artists' piece, like Jane Goodman's, who was working in a field a ways away with another Charlottesville-based artist, Lee Halstead.