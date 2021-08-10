Watch Now: Inmates at Lynchburg Adult Detention Center barricade themselves in housing unit

At about 6 p.m. Tuesday, inmates at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on 9th Street in downtown Lynchburg gained control of a housing area of the jail.

Inmates forced the correctional officers out and barricaded themselves inside the area, according to Lynchburg Police Department Spokesperson Carrie Dungan on Tuesday night.

At 11 p.m. the situation still was underway, and it remained unclear how long it could last.

The LPD crisis negotiations team and tactics unit are on scene and communications are beginning with inmates to resolve the situation safely, Dungan said.

There are no reports of injury to either inmates or correctional officers. Dungan said she is not aware of any demands or hostages. At this time, she said she cannot say how many inmates are involved.

Dungan said there currently is no danger to the public.

Other members of the department, as well as the Lynchburg Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department, and other local and state law enforcement responded to the scene.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.