Watch Now: 'It’s more than just food': Volunteers serve Thanksgiving meals in Lynchburg

Cindy Johnston, mentoring director at Agape and a member of Blue Ridge Church, said volunteers with Agape and members of churches across the city donated food and supplies to make this event possible.

"It's just incredible seeing how much the community can come together even during this time of such divisiveness," Johnston said. "And we want to make sure we're the church that is going outside the building to reach people."

Ashby McCray said she wants to make volunteering part of her family's Thanksgiving tradition. McCray brought her 5-year-old son, Maddox Massie, to help pack and distribute food with Y.E.S. Ministries and Agape on Thursday.

"I just want him to learn to be kind to everyone, no matter what they have or don't have," she said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

With Maddox's birthday and Christmas quickly approaching, McCray said she encouraged him to go through some of the toys he no longer uses. Maddox decided to donate those toys to children and families at Thursday's meal distribution.

Darrell Wargo, Lynchburg resident and volunteer with Agape, filled the back of his car with blankets, coats, sweatshirts, shoes and other items to give away to those in need Thursday.