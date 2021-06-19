Watch Now: Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrated in the Lynchburg area

"Here at the Legacy Museum, our history is your history," she said. "We want to teach our kids their history."

The newly dedicated bookshelves are in the Legacy Activity Center, an extension of the Legacy Museum located in a rehabilitated house next door to the museum on Monroe Street.

The bookshelves and many of the books were donated by the Lynchburg alumna chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., who collaborated on the project.

With books for both children and adults, president of the Delta Sigma Theta chapter, Frances Breakfield, said this is an event that extends beyond Juneteenth.

"This goes far beyond one day a year," she said. By highlighting Black authors and stories, she hopes children will see themselves reflected in the pages, and celebrate a history and culture that often is underserved in schools and mainstream narratives.

Tommie McCune, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter, said this gives them the opportunity to bring Black history to the forefront.