Watch Now: Juneteenth, now a federal holiday, celebrated in the Lynchburg area

APPOMATTOX — Courtland Festival Park in Appomattox was alive with music, dancing and laughter Saturday as more than 200 community members gathered to celebrate Juneteenth, the federal holiday that commemorates the end of slavery.
With the theme "United in Hope," Appomattox-based nonprofit Appomattox for Equality hosted its second annual Juneteenth celebration in the town's historic downtown Saturday. Appomattox for Equality was formed more than a year ago with the mission to inspire change by providing grassroots outreach, education and support to underrepresented communities in Central Virginia.
On Thursday, President Joe Biden signed into law a bill to make Juneteenth, June 19, a federal holiday. The day commemorates June 19, 1865, when Union soldiers brought the news of freedom to enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas — two months after the Confederacy had surrendered and about two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation freed slaves in the Southern states. The holiday also is known as Juneteenth Independence Day and Freedom Day.
Shronda Mosley, president of Appomattox for Equality, said Juneteenth is a time to "celebrate what we may become when we learn from our shared history and come together in freedom and equality."
"If July 4 — Independence Day — is about the beginning of our freedom, Juneteenth is about fulfilling the promise in the Declaration of Independence that all people are created equal and that all people have rights," Mosley said.
Ken Arpino, board member for Appomattox for Equality, said the nonprofit strives to be a resource for the community, and the Juneteenth celebration is just one part of that mission.
"Our goal here today is to spread awareness and to commemorate and celebrate Black achievement in our community," Arpino said.
A mix of about 20 local vendors and nonprofit organizations filled the park Saturday, as well as food trucks, face painting and games for children. Members of the Kuumba Dance Ensemble and World of Dance Performing Arts Company brought praise, lyrical, and traditional West African and Afro-Puerto Rican dances to the stage.
Appomattox for Equality held the county's first ever Juneteenth celebration last year, which was pulled together in a matter of days in the wake of George Floyd's death and protests in support of social justice. This year, Appomattox for Equality Vice-President Tyresha McCoy said, the nonprofit had much more time to plan and was thrilled by the turnout.
Arpino said the nonprofit plans to continue the event in the future.
"So much history happens here in Appomattox, so it's important that we celebrate Juneteenth," Arpino said.
***
The Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition held its annual Juneteenth event virtually this year, livestreaming the program from the historic Academy stage at the Academy Center of the Arts on Saturday afternoon.
The event featured African dance, music, spoken word and remarks from members of the Lynchburg community.
"This day should not only be recognized and celebrated by African Americans, but by all Americans," Lynchburg Mayor MaryJane Dolan said Saturday. "It is a source of pride, resilience and determination that will always be of historical, and spiritual, significance."
In addition to Saturday's virtual event, the Lynchburg Juneteenth Coalition hosted a slew of celebrations through the week leading up to the holiday, honoring 21 years of Juneteenth in the city.
The Legacy Museum of African American History hosted the dedication of a new book corner on Friday evening — one that celebrates Black authors and brings to life African American culture and historical traditions in a gathering place for all ages.
Lynchburg Juneteenth began in 2000 through the sponsorship of the American Red Cross, and has endured through the support of different community organizations — such as the Virginia University of Lynchburg, different Greek organizations and the NAACP — hosting events meant to promote health, safety and the celebration of culture.
The Juneteenth Coalition formed officially in 2007, and is comprised of local fraternities, sororities and civic organizations.
Phyllistine Mosley, chair of the Juneteenth Coalition and vice president of the board at the Legacy Museum, said the museum is part of her heart.
"Here at the Legacy Museum, our history is your history," she said. "We want to teach our kids their history."
The newly dedicated bookshelves are in the Legacy Activity Center, an extension of the Legacy Museum located in a rehabilitated house next door to the museum on Monroe Street.
The bookshelves and many of the books were donated by the Lynchburg alumna chapters of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., who collaborated on the project.
With books for both children and adults, president of the Delta Sigma Theta chapter, Frances Breakfield, said this is an event that extends beyond Juneteenth.
"This goes far beyond one day a year," she said. By highlighting Black authors and stories, she hopes children will see themselves reflected in the pages, and celebrate a history and culture that often is underserved in schools and mainstream narratives.
Tommie McCune, president of the Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter, said this gives them the opportunity to bring Black history to the forefront.
With stories and beautifully illustrated picture books on topics ranging from the Black Arts Movement to local heroes, she imagines the book nook becoming a sanctuary for children both in and out of the community — a chance to recall a rich heritage.
Breakfield said access to these books, and the stories inside of them, will create a place of comfort, somewhere to promote education through reading and give voice to underserved populations.
“What better way to learn, retain and share the rich history of our ancestors," she said, "than through reading books?”
Mosley said Saturday the coalition hopes to hold its Juneteenth 2022 celebration in person. Saturday's event was posted to the Academy Center of the Art's Facebook page and more Juneteenth celebration highlights are available to be viewed by the public on the coalition's Facebook page.