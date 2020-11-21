Watch Now: Leftover pumpkins become a feast for goats at Campbell County farm

Three or four times a day, Dudley throws a pumpkin in over the fence, hard enough for it to crack open. From there, the barnyard animals swarm to share the delicious orange treat.

Lindsay Leonard, a Bedford County resident, said she and her husband and two children, Penelope and Joey, carve pumpkins every year for Halloween and always throw them away after the holiday.

“This year, however, I saw the post on Living in Lynchburg about donating the pumpkins to the animals at OBIC,” she said. “I thought it was a really good way to not only get rid of the pumpkins but also feed the animals at no charge to them.”

The family loaded up four jack-o'-lanterns in a box and threw in three pie pumpkins they never got around to using.

“We actually got to feed them, which was adorable. We broke off pieces of the jack-o'-lantern and they ate right from our hands,” she said. “We decided to donate here in the future and maybe even collect pumpkins from the neighborhood.”

The family also does some vegetable growing in the spring and summer and plans to donate some of those crops next year.

Sandra Bermudez, a Lynchburg resident, said she was scrolling through Facebook one night and came across the feed from Dudley’s post.