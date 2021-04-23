Watch Now: Liberty High School disc golf club finally gets on-campus course, 10 years in the making

The sixth hole on Liberty High School's newly installed disc golf course is junior Kaden Meadow's favorite.
The basket is buried deep into the woods between the high school and the neighboring middle school. Aiming the discs through the trees and brush is tricky, Meadow said, but that's why he likes it.
Thanks to support from the community and school staff, Liberty High School recently installed a permanent nine-hole disc golf course to be used by students.
Ben Wiese, physical education teacher, founded the Liberty High School Disc Golf Club about 10 years ago and still serves as the club's sponsor. Over the years, the club has varied in size from 10 members to more than 30, Wiese said. This year, 11 students are in the club.
Wiese said he's held fundraisers and saved the club's money over the past decade, hoping to raise enough money for a permanent course.
"We never really came close," Wiese laughed. "So I started looking elsewhere for the money."
Wiese applied for and received a $2,000 grant through the national Rotary Club, and the Rotary Club of Bedford matched $1,500. The school's disc golf club contributed about $500.
"It was really such a community effort," Wiese said. "We could not have made this happen without everyone involved."
But it wasn't just monetary contributions that made the new course possible. Wiese said teachers at the middle and high school donated their time, skills and resources to help with landscaping, pour concrete tee pads and create wooden bridges across the creeks along the course. Wiese added the support of the school's administrators was instrumental in installing the course.
Kenny Palmer, operations coordinator for the Bedford Parks and Recreation Department, said the Bedford Disc Golf Club donated labor, helping clear some of the fairways and getting the course ready for play. Palmer said the county has five disc golf courses in its parks, all of which were built or redesigned within the last four years.
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Bedford County high schools are housing seventh through 12th graders who are primarily learning independently through online platforms with access to learning coaches who monitor their learning and teachers who are available for one-on-one and small group lessons.
Wiese said club members who are in good standing with their classwork are able to come play during the final hour or so of school. Wiese added the physical education classes also are using the new disc golf course during class to expose students to the low cost, low contact sport.
"With COVID, it's kind of limited what we've been able to do in the classroom and through P.E., but the disc golf course has kind of opened opportunities for them to be active and still socially distance," Wiese said.
Palmer said disc golf has grown in popularity in Bedford County during the past several years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's one of the few things that you could go out and do and naturally social distance," Palmer said. "Locally and nationwide, it's one of the fastest growing outdoor activities."
Outside of school hours, the community is welcome to use the high school's course, as well. Palmer said the local disc golf club is excited to see that interest growing at the high school level.
"Some of the kids who are playing with the school club or just during P.E. classes have really fallen in love with it and have joined our club," he said.
Palmer said the Bedford Disc Golf Club has about 50 members.
Wiese's passion for the sport started when he was in middle school. His dad would take Wiese and his siblings to the park and they'd play a makeshift game of disc golf, using trees as holes. He started the club because he wanted to share his passion for the sport with students at the school.
Palmer and Wiese said this course is the first they knew of to be installed at a Bedford County school. Wiese said Staunton River High School has had a disc golf club in the past but did not know if it still is active.
Until now, club members have played with portable disc golf baskets or traveled to one of the courses across the county. For students, the permanent course has made all the difference.
"It feels more real and I can tell I'm getting better," Meadow said. "And I like getting to be outside."
Wiese said he's enjoyed playing with the students and watching them embrace a newly found sense of pride in their school.
"We're just waiting on our first hole-in-one at this point," Wiese said.