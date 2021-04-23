Watch Now: Liberty High School disc golf club finally gets on-campus course, 10 years in the making

Palmer said disc golf has grown in popularity in Bedford County during the past several years, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"It's one of the few things that you could go out and do and naturally social distance," Palmer said. "Locally and nationwide, it's one of the fastest growing outdoor activities."

Outside of school hours, the community is welcome to use the high school's course, as well. Palmer said the local disc golf club is excited to see that interest growing at the high school level.

"Some of the kids who are playing with the school club or just during P.E. classes have really fallen in love with it and have joined our club," he said.

Palmer said the Bedford Disc Golf Club has about 50 members.

Wiese's passion for the sport started when he was in middle school. His dad would take Wiese and his siblings to the park and they'd play a makeshift game of disc golf, using trees as holes. He started the club because he wanted to share his passion for the sport with students at the school.

Palmer and Wiese said this course is the first they knew of to be installed at a Bedford County school. Wiese said Staunton River High School has had a disc golf club in the past but did not know if it still is active.