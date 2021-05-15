Watch Now: Liberty University celebrates 48th commencement with in-person, virtual ceremonies

The events were broadcast online for those who chose to participate virtually.

At an in-person degree presentation ceremony Thursday at Williams Stadium for the university's department of interdisciplinary studies, Liberty University President Jerry Prevo — in keeping with the university's mission — urged the graduates to enter their career fields as "champions for Christ."

"Whether you came here to Liberty as a resident student or online, you had a dream," Prevo said. "A dream to get a degree. And that dream has come to pass, and I want to congratulate you today. God, your parents, relatives and friends, the professors and faculty, are all proud of you."

According to Liberty University, interdisciplinary studies is one of the top majors for the Class of 2021, along with business, psychology, criminal justice and business administration.

Taylor Bullen, a member of the Class of 2021 who studied health sciences and sign language at the university, said she was excited to be graduating, especially after the challenging last year.

"It's been a lot of work to get here," she said, and thanked her mom for her support during the past four years.