Watch Now: Liberty University celebrates 48th commencement with in-person, virtual ceremonies

Capping five days of in-person degree presentation ceremonies separated by departments, Liberty University celebrated its 48th commencement ceremony virtually Saturday night.
In his keynote address, Tim Tebow, professional athlete, author, speaker and philanthropist, encouraged members of the Class of 2021 to be the best they can in their next steps.
"You be the best you can be," Tebow said. "You win at it, not because you're trying to praise yourself, but because God has given you the talent, the ability, the opportunity. He's opened the door for you to be there — that means you have purpose in that."
According to numbers provided by Liberty officials, 27,354 students earned their degrees from Liberty University on Saturday as part of the Class of 2021. Of those, 4,023 were residential students and 23,331 earned their degree through LU online.
Liberty University Online Academy, the university's K-12 private Christian online academy, graduated 997 students this year.
Due to limitations on large gatherings because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Liberty University held its commencement ceremony virtually. Beginning Tuesday, Liberty University welcomed an estimated 5,600 graduates from the classes of 2020 and 2021 to campus for 25 in-person degree presentation ceremonies.
Complying with capacity and health mitigation measures put in place by Gov. Ralph Northam, attendance was limited and tickets were required. Over the week, approximately 37,000 guests attended the in-person ceremonies.
The events were broadcast online for those who chose to participate virtually.
At an in-person degree presentation ceremony Thursday at Williams Stadium for the university's department of interdisciplinary studies, Liberty University President Jerry Prevo — in keeping with the university's mission — urged the graduates to enter their career fields as "champions for Christ."
"Whether you came here to Liberty as a resident student or online, you had a dream," Prevo said. "A dream to get a degree. And that dream has come to pass, and I want to congratulate you today. God, your parents, relatives and friends, the professors and faculty, are all proud of you."
According to Liberty University, interdisciplinary studies is one of the top majors for the Class of 2021, along with business, psychology, criminal justice and business administration.
Taylor Bullen, a member of the Class of 2021 who studied health sciences and sign language at the university, said she was excited to be graduating, especially after the challenging last year.
"It's been a lot of work to get here," she said, and thanked her mom for her support during the past four years.
Bullen said she hopes to help bring interpreting services into the health field as many deaf and hard-of-hearing people struggle to communicate with health care providers.
"... If there's anything that I've learned about interdisciplinary studies students, it's that you cannot put them in a box and you will be surprised by who you meet and what they're doing," said Clifford Stumme, director of the interdisciplinary studies program at Liberty, on Thursday.
In spring of 2020, amid the pandemic, the university postponed the 2020 commencement, in hopes of scheduling a ceremony for the fall of 2020. Ultimately, the ceremony was canceled, but members of the Class of 2020 were welcomed to celebrate with the Class of 2021 this week.
Nancy Moore, a Wilmington, North Carolina, native and 2020 graduate of Liberty University, returned to campus to celebrate her accomplishment Thursday. Moore earned her bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies online in May 2020 and said she was excited to finally feel like this chapter was closed.
Moore said she'll be pursuing her master's degree in interdisciplinary studies this fall and her daughter, Madylin Moore, will begin her undergraduate career at Liberty in the fall as well.
During Saturday's virtual commencement, Prevo conferred a doctorate of humanities degree to Tebow in honor of his humanitarian efforts.
Like other educational institutions across the nation, Liberty University shifted some operations amid the global pandemic. Prevo said in Saturday's virtual commencement ceremony that Liberty University plans to resume normal operations in the fall.
The university is set to celebrate its 50th anniversary this fall.
“God, your parents, relatives and friends, the professors and faculty, are all proud of you.”
— Jerry Prevo, Liberty University president