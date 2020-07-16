WATCH NOW: Lynchburg activists form 'alliance' as they press for police reform

Hill City activists pushing for police reform have joined efforts as they work to demand greater accountability for law enforcement in the wake of nationwide protests against police brutality and racial injustice.
In a news conference at Monument Terrace on Thursday, the new group — The Alliance on Policing Reform in Lynchburg — outlined a series of demands directed at police officials and city leaders.
Speaking just a few dozen feet from the entrance to the city’s police station, Alliance member James Hobson called on the police department and city council to strengthen civilian oversight of law enforcement, increase deescalation and anti-racist training for officers and release detailed use-of-force records to the public.
“We're no longer going to take a backseat as concerned citizens about addressing issues of reform,” Hobson, who serves as the pastor of Hill City Community Church, said. “We're going to take action.”
Formed in response to the police killings of Breonna Taylor in Louisville and George Floyd in Minneapolis, the Alliance is made up of local faith leaders, academics and grassroots activists, including the president of the local chapter of the NAACP and organizers with Black Lives Matter Lynchburg.
Myra Gordon, a former professor and administrator at Virginia Tech and Kansas State University, called the Alliance a “leadership council” and said it was established to help coordinate the efforts among local civic groups working to reform police.
“We are a group of concerned citizens and leaders and experts in this area who want to see something different happen with this Lynchburg police department,” Gordon said. “We're on this task for the long term so that we can see some measurable, observable change.”
Among the top concerns for the group is a lack of diversity within the Lynchburg Police Department’s about 200-person workforce, of which about 85% is white. Greater representation among minority residents in police ranks, the group said, could help bolster the trust between officers and citizens.
“A sliver of a sliver of a sliver [of the department] is represented by African Americans,” Hobson said. “That's a problem.”
High-ranking police officials, including Chief Ryan Zuidema, have publicly acknowledged the department’s lack of minority employees and have pledged to address the disparity as they recruit new officers.
“Increasing diversity throughout the ranks of the LPD is a top priority of our department, and we need our community's help to ensure we better reflect the diverse fabric of our city,” police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said. “We look forward to sitting down with this group and others calling for change and discussing specific action items related to the areas they have identified as needing improvement.”
Keith Anderson, a bishop with Highly Favored Ministries and the executive director of Liberty University’s student health and wellness department, said police have shown a willingness to work with the Alliance.
Late last month, Anderson called on the city to demilitarize police at a Lynchburg City Council meeting where he spoke on behalf of the group. At the time the group was still coalescing and was known as the Lynchburg Police Reform Taskforce.
Police recently agreed to formalize a policy banning chokeholds and developed an online officer complaint form partly in response to demands made by the Alliance and protesters who took to the streets last month.
“There's open communication right now and we want to build upon that opportunity,” Anderson said. “Today is all about that communication.”
Richard Chumney covers Liberty University for The News & Advance. Reach him at (434) 385-5547.
