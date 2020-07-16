WATCH NOW: Lynchburg activists form 'alliance' as they press for police reform

“We are a group of concerned citizens and leaders and experts in this area who want to see something different happen with this Lynchburg police department,” Gordon said. “We're on this task for the long term so that we can see some measurable, observable change.”

Among the top concerns for the group is a lack of diversity within the Lynchburg Police Department’s about 200-person workforce, of which about 85% is white. Greater representation among minority residents in police ranks, the group said, could help bolster the trust between officers and citizens.

“A sliver of a sliver of a sliver [of the department] is represented by African Americans,” Hobson said. “That's a problem.”

High-ranking police officials, including Chief Ryan Zuidema, have publicly acknowledged the department’s lack of minority employees and have pledged to address the disparity as they recruit new officers.

“Increasing diversity throughout the ranks of the LPD is a top priority of our department, and we need our community's help to ensure we better reflect the diverse fabric of our city,” police spokesperson Carrie Dungan said. “We look forward to sitting down with this group and others calling for change and discussing specific action items related to the areas they have identified as needing improvement.”