Watch Now: Lynchburg Amateur Radio Club to host annual field day on Saturday

For the members of the Lynchburg Amateur Radio Club, ham radio isn't just an emergency communication service, it's a way to share their passion with each other and the "new hams" that want to get involved with the technology.
The club will host its annual American Relay Radio League (ARRL) field day on Saturday starting at 2 p.m., from Izaak Walton Park in Amherst, a far cry from how the event was set up just one year ago.
Gordon "Geep" Howell, a club member who was a part of the 20-man team that helped set up the antennas for the field day, is just excited to be back to normal for this year.
"I am delighted to be back out here," he said. "We had a completely different arrangement last year, but we did very well."
With field day coming in the middle of a pandemic last year, operators were forced to participate from different locations, with many of them choosing to do so from their homes.
This year, the main stations will be set up in the Izaak Walton League of Lynchburg and will run continuously for 24 hours, with the point being to talk to as many other ham radio operators as possible, earning points in the process.
The ARRL doesn't like to call it a competition, but the members of the Lynchburg Amateur Radio Club aren't afraid to tell you they are one of the best clubs in the country at field days.
"This is not supposed to be a contest, according to the American Radio Relay League, but it's a contest," Howell said. "We finished first in Virginia in our class last year and fourth in our region from Virginia to Florida."
Field day has been going on since the 1950s, and outside of being a contest — or not — it serves as valuable training for the operators of the ham radios.
Ham radio is mainly used for emergency communication now and is most valuable in situations where cellular service isn't available, including during natural disasters such as hurricanes. It was the preferred line of communication for first responders when the remnants of Hurricane Camille battered central Virginia in 1969.
But those are just the extreme circumstances in which the radios are used. More commonly, hams support community events such as Ironman races and mountain races, where cell service might be lacking. The radios are used to assist runners who have been injured or even might have passed out.
On Saturday, the operators will show how efficient they can work without many resources because that's how things are when there are natural disasters, or when they are out in nature for events.
However, it won't just be the regular operators on the radio on Saturday. The club is inviting the public to attend the event and operate the radio, under the supervision of a licensed operator. The public can drop by any time during the 24 hours to try their hand at ham radio operation, thanks to the "Get On the Air" initiative, and maybe find a lifelong hobby as many in the club have.
Wayne Rash, the public information officer of the group, has been a member since 1963, and still loves it as much as he did on day one.
"I was 14 at the time I got my license. My dad suggested that I get it," Rash said. "And the practice continues. My youngest daughter got hers as well."
David Mears, who has been a member of the club since 1997, is excited to be back for field day, and might even stay up the entire 24 hours that the event is going on. "I might be," Mears said. "Somebody has to be the representation of the building here, so I think they'll want me awake for that."
The club is ready to get to work for field day, but even more so, they are ready to be back together and doing what they all love.
"I'm expecting a lot more fun this year," Mears said, talking about the excitement around the event now that the club can all be together. "We're picking on each other, it's a lot of work, but we're looking forward to a good time."