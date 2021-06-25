Watch Now: Lynchburg Amateur Radio Club to host annual field day on Saturday

"This is not supposed to be a contest, according to the American Radio Relay League, but it's a contest," Howell said. "We finished first in Virginia in our class last year and fourth in our region from Virginia to Florida."

Field day has been going on since the 1950s, and outside of being a contest — or not — it serves as valuable training for the operators of the ham radios.

Ham radio is mainly used for emergency communication now and is most valuable in situations where cellular service isn't available, including during natural disasters such as hurricanes. It was the preferred line of communication for first responders when the remnants of Hurricane Camille battered central Virginia in 1969.

But those are just the extreme circumstances in which the radios are used. More commonly, hams support community events such as Ironman races and mountain races, where cell service might be lacking. The radios are used to assist runners who have been injured or even might have passed out.

On Saturday, the operators will show how efficient they can work without many resources because that's how things are when there are natural disasters, or when they are out in nature for events.