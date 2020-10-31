Watch Now: Lynchburg-area high school drummers work to keep their skills sharp with 434 Drumline

With competition seasons for area high school marching bands canceled and many bands unable to practice due to COVID-19 restrictions, some local drummers are getting their seasons back through a new music program at the Academy Center of the Arts.
In an effort to help student drummers continue growing their skills, officials from area schools and the Academy formed "434 Drumline." Composed of 30 snare drum, quad drum, bass drum and cymbals players from Heritage, E. C. Glass, Brookville and Jefferson Forest high schools, the 434 Drumline is giving local drummers the chance to perform for the first time since the pandemic closed schools in March.
Guy Mavinga, box office manager at the Academy and instructor of the 434 Drumline, said he wanted to give students a safe way to learn and perform together.
"They didn't get to have a marching band season this year, and there's a lot of pretty talented drummers in this area," Mavinga said.
Students were able to send in a video audition, Mavinga said, and in order to allow space for social distance on the stage, the instructors chose 30 to participate in the drumline. In order to remain as safe as possible the drumline only practices in person once a week, Mavinga said. During those practices, drummers are required to wear masks and remain as spread out as possible.
Josh Detwiler, band director at Brookville Middle School, has been working with Mavinga and the drumline's other instructors, Brittany Griffith and Ozzy Wei. Detwiler had the original idea for the drumline and said he saw a void specifically for marching drummers.
While concert band students are continuing to get instruction in band class at school, Detwiler said marching drummers lost out on instruction last semester and this semester.
"I wanted to provide a place where they could not only get their hands moving but also get really good instruction," Detwiler said.
For Emily Cunningham, a junior at Brookville High School, the drumline has given her more than just a chance to play — she's learning an entirely new instrument.
Support Local Journalism
Cunningham said she primarily plays the upright bass drum or bass guitar in marching band but wanted to try something new.
"I've only played cymbals a few times before, so playing cymbals in an ensemble is really weird," she said. "It's really hard. A lot of people don't think cymbals are hard, but it's been a challenge."
Marching band isn't an activity students just do to get better, Detwiler said — "They do it because it's a blast." These students missed a year of traveling to band competitions with one another and goofing off on the football field, Detwiler said.
"It's like a substitute for the marching band that we didn't have this year," Cunningham said.
Jordan Hoisington, a sophomore at Jefferson Forest High School, plays snare drum in the 434 Drumline and said he wanted to get involved for the extra experience and practice. Hoisington said he was a member of the marching band at Jefferson Forest during his freshman year and didn't want to fall behind by missing an entire year of performing.
"We only get to see other high school drumlines at competitions, so I've really enjoyed getting to play with them and learn from my peers from other schools," Hoisington said.
Mavinga said he's glad the program has been able to provide these students with the opportunity to perform during the pandemic, and he could see the 434 Drumline continuing as long as drummers are affected by the pandemic.
Performing music written by Mavinga and Detwiler, the 434 Drumline will be the opening act in the Live from Lynchburg livestreamed fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The event aims to raise money for the organization and its operations.
In order to comply with physical distancing requirements and other COVID-19 precautions, Mavinga said only a few donors will attend the fundraiser in person.
The drumline's first solo showcase will be held Nov. 15 at the Historic Academy Theatre. Family and friends of the drummers will be able to attend in person and will be physically distanced in the theater.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.