Watch Now: Lynchburg-area high school drummers work to keep their skills sharp with 434 Drumline

"It's like a substitute for the marching band that we didn't have this year," Cunningham said.

Jordan Hoisington, a sophomore at Jefferson Forest High School, plays snare drum in the 434 Drumline and said he wanted to get involved for the extra experience and practice. Hoisington said he was a member of the marching band at Jefferson Forest during his freshman year and didn't want to fall behind by missing an entire year of performing.

"We only get to see other high school drumlines at competitions, so I've really enjoyed getting to play with them and learn from my peers from other schools," Hoisington said.

Mavinga said he's glad the program has been able to provide these students with the opportunity to perform during the pandemic, and he could see the 434 Drumline continuing as long as drummers are affected by the pandemic.

Performing music written by Mavinga and Detwiler, the 434 Drumline will be the opening act in the Live from Lynchburg livestreamed fundraiser at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7. The event aims to raise money for the organization and its operations.

In order to comply with physical distancing requirements and other COVID-19 precautions, Mavinga said only a few donors will attend the fundraiser in person.