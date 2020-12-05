Watch Now: Lynchburg-area militias, lawmakers lead rally to oppose governor's COVID-19 orders

"They [Campbell County supervisors] had a duty to stand with the citizenry, and the citizenry stood up and said, 'We do not want this here,' and as representatives, that's their job, is to do what the people want," Gardner said. "And the people don't want that stuff here in Campbell County."

As of Saturday, 1,290 Campbell County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, 41 have been hospitalized in connection with the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 12 have died since the pandemic began in Virginia in March, according to the Virginia Department of Health.

Gardner said Northam's recent mandates infringe on the freedom to assemble and he wanted to give residents a chance to show Northam that "we can't live like that."

Aaron McMullen, public affairs officer for the militia, said the gathering was a way to represent unity in the county.

"We're tired," McMullen said. "We understand we're in a state of emergency, but we also understand that at some point someone's got to stand up and not put up with this. It's been eight months now."

McMullen said the militia has handed out more than 2,000 meals in the past months, picked up trash on the side of the road and helped the community in a number of other ways.