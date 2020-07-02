Watch Now: Lynchburg-area teens learn nutrition, cooking methods in new program

Middle and high school students around the Lynchburg area will be working on their cooking skills this summer, thanks to a program from the Virginia Cooperative Extension and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
"Teen Cuisine @ Home," a free program for low-incomes students in grades 6 through 12, held its first class via Zoom on Thursday. Every Thursday through Aug. 6, the 20 students enrolled in the program will participate in an hourlong lesson during which they'll learn about different cooking methods, food safety, nutrition and recipes.
Madelene Martin, 4-H youth development program technician at the Lynchburg Extension Office, said some of the extension's summer clubs and activities were canceled this year or moved online because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When she learned the "Teen Cuisine @ Home" program was being developed at the state level, she wanted to bring it to the area.
"We were just really excited about the opportunity to reach people," Martin said. "The community response has been great — so many Lynchburg organizations stepped up to make this possible for these kids."
Martin said the extension received $85 in funding for each family, and was able to provide participants with cooking tools such as knives, measuring cups, mixing bowls and other utensils.
Every Wednesday, participants will pick up their food for the Thursday lesson, along with some extra snacks and goodies donated by the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank.
Martin said she wanted to ensure the program was as accessible as possible, and the Academy Center of the Arts offered to let students without reliable internet access the Zoom lessons from its kitchen facilities.
Tremayne Edwards, director of community engagement at the Academy, said the Academy has slowly began to reopen its campus to the community and wanted to help break accessibility barriers that would have possibly hindered students from participating.
"We have strong WiFi here and a kitchen facility that isn't being utilized at the moment," Edwards said. "This is a great way that we can work with other community organizations and show that we're more than just a theater."
Edwards helped 12-year-old Zen Armstrong, a student participant, log into the Zoom lesson from the Academy during Thursday's session. The kitchen provided ample counter space, extra tools and everything Armstrong needed to learn and cook.
Amanda Armstrong, Zen Armstrong's mother, said she signed her son up for the program with the hope it would give him something to look forward to this summer.
"Hopefully he'll learn some new cooking skills and be able to make his own food at home," she said.
Other participants tuned in from their homes as Virginia Cooperative Extension's Linda Stephens and Jeanell Smith guided Thursday's lesson on nutrition and portion control from the extension's office in Bedford County.
Then they jumped into the program's first recipe: apple coleslaw. Zen Armstrong and the other students worked on knife skills by chopping cabbage, carrots, green bell peppers and apples.
Martin thought Thursday's lesson was a success. Students seemed to learn a lot, she said, and she watched them improve through the course of the lesson.
Jamey Cross covers education. Reach her at (434) 385-5532.