Watch Now: Lynchburg-area teens learn nutrition, cooking methods in new program

Martin said she wanted to ensure the program was as accessible as possible, and the Academy Center of the Arts offered to let students without reliable internet access the Zoom lessons from its kitchen facilities.

Tremayne Edwards, director of community engagement at the Academy, said the Academy has slowly began to reopen its campus to the community and wanted to help break accessibility barriers that would have possibly hindered students from participating.

"We have strong WiFi here and a kitchen facility that isn't being utilized at the moment," Edwards said. "This is a great way that we can work with other community organizations and show that we're more than just a theater."

Edwards helped 12-year-old Zen Armstrong, a student participant, log into the Zoom lesson from the Academy during Thursday's session. The kitchen provided ample counter space, extra tools and everything Armstrong needed to learn and cook.

Amanda Armstrong, Zen Armstrong's mother, said she signed her son up for the program with the hope it would give him something to look forward to this summer.

"Hopefully he'll learn some new cooking skills and be able to make his own food at home," she said.